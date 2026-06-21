Goodbye Garage Clutter: The Affordable DIY Storage Solution For Built-In Shelves
Does it feel like your constantly shuffling paint cans, jars of screws, and cans of WD-40 just to find that sanding block you need? Garage storage and organization can feel like a never-ending game of Jenga, carefully balancing random odds and ends on shelves. Many premade shelving solutions are deep and bulky, which can eat up so much floor space that it's challenging to fit your car inside the space, too. TikTok creator delancey.diy took matters into her own hands, literally, by building custom, shallow shelves.
By keeping the overall shelving narrow, you still use vertical space in the garage but keep more of the floor open. You also eliminate the black hole effect of deep shelves. Sure, those massive shelving systems hold a lot, but that's not super helpful if you constantly have to dig for what you need. Slim shelves give everything a spot in the limelight, so you can find what you need after a quick scan.
The inspiration project is 6 feet wide by 8 feet tall and only about 8 inches deep. To build the shelf, the creator used two 2-inch by 8-inch by 12-foot boards (around $28), four 2-inch by 6-inch by 12-foot boards (about $55), and three 2-by-4s (about $12), or roughly $95 in lumber. But you can choose your own dimensions to save money on wood or adjust the shelf size to use scrap lumber you have on hand to make the project more affordable. Sticking with the simple, narrow design cuts down on how much wood you need. Plus, you can customize the shelf to fit the space instead of being stuck with bulky premade options that take up floor space (and often cost well over $150 for similar dimensions).
Customize a slim bookshelf-style garage storage unit
DIY garage organization ideas help you make the best use of your space because you can tailor it to your needs. You can replicate the building method of this inspiration project, but you'll want to fit it to your garage area. It helps to choose a location first, so you can measure the available wall space. Then, decide what you'll store on the shelves to get the depth right. For example, gallon paint cans are usually less than 7 inches in diameter, while aerosol cans are usually only about 2 inches wide. Going with 8-inch-wide boards means the shelves will accommodate most common garage items, or you can go narrower with a 6-inch-wide board. You can also do a deeper section on the bottom and a narrower shelf on top.
@delancey.diy
This shelf measures 6 feet wide and 8 feet tall. So much storage for less than $75. #garageorganization
This shelving unit features a box-like design with two long sides and one long top to form the structure. Screw shelves in between the two pieces, using spacing that works for the items you're storing there. Adjusting the height for different shelves can help you maximize space. Leave the wood plain for a simple, rough structure, or paint it if desired.
The original creator anchors the shelving to the wall by screwing 2-by-4s into the studs just below the shelves. This helps hold the shelf in place and provides support for the weight of the items you store to keep the shelves from sagging. Incorporate various garage storage tips into the shelving, like utilizing organizers or attaching hooks to the sides or bottoms of the shelf for additional storage.