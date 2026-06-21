Goodbye Garage Clutter: The Affordable DIY Storage Solution For Built-In Shelves

Does it feel like your constantly shuffling paint cans, jars of screws, and cans of WD-40 just to find that sanding block you need? Garage storage and organization can feel like a never-ending game of Jenga, carefully balancing random odds and ends on shelves. Many premade shelving solutions are deep and bulky, which can eat up so much floor space that it's challenging to fit your car inside the space, too. TikTok creator delancey.diy took matters into her own hands, literally, by building custom, shallow shelves.

By keeping the overall shelving narrow, you still use vertical space in the garage but keep more of the floor open. You also eliminate the black hole effect of deep shelves. Sure, those massive shelving systems hold a lot, but that's not super helpful if you constantly have to dig for what you need. Slim shelves give everything a spot in the limelight, so you can find what you need after a quick scan.

The inspiration project is 6 feet wide by 8 feet tall and only about 8 inches deep. To build the shelf, the creator used two 2-inch by 8-inch by 12-foot boards (around $28), four 2-inch by 6-inch by 12-foot boards (about $55), and three 2-by-4s (about $12), or roughly $95 in lumber. But you can choose your own dimensions to save money on wood or adjust the shelf size to use scrap lumber you have on hand to make the project more affordable. Sticking with the simple, narrow design cuts down on how much wood you need. Plus, you can customize the shelf to fit the space instead of being stuck with bulky premade options that take up floor space (and often cost well over $150 for similar dimensions).