Skip The Herbicides: Grow A Lemon-Scented Ground Cover To Block Out Weeds Instead

Have you ever stopped to think that there may be a prettier and better-smelling way to keep pesky weeds out of your landscaping? While herbicides are a fast and efficient method for killing unwanted vegetation, the chemicals could accidentally affect other nearby plants. If you're concerned with being exposed to chemical treatments, this ground cover plant helps to keep your yard free of weeds and leaves behind a lemon scent. A few different varieties of thyme make wonderful ground cover, but pink lemonade thyme has fragrant perks. This herb has a strong lemon scent, similar to lemon thyme (Thymus x citriodorus), though it's more of an ornamental type. Pink lemonade thyme is a fast-growing ground cover with dense leaves that make a sort of mat, helping this beautiful herb to choke out any weeds that get in its way. Not only will your yard have better weed control, but it'll give off a delectable lemon smell.

The 'Pink Lemonade' variety of thyme was introduced by Mountain Valley Growers, a USDA certified organic nursery. Besides stretching out its deep green, tight leaves, this herb produces gorgeous pink blooms, making it a low-maintenance flowering ground cover that butterflies love. According to Mountain Valley Growers, their pink lemonade thyme ground cover was able to cover a four foot diameter within a year, and within three years it overtook 50 square feet. This voracious growth is what makes pink lemonade thyme such effective ground cover for preventing weeds.