Valuable '80s Items No One Uses Anymore But Would Be Thrilled To Find Thrifting
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Every generation has a shared history to some degree, whether it's in the form of pop culture references or slang terms — things that make you nostalgic for, or at least reminded of, a certain time and place. Vintage items, in particular, produce nostalgia because they are a physical reminder of the past. For those who lived through the '80s, there are many classic household items you'll fondly remember that can be found secondhand today — from cascading wing lamps to Cabbage Patch Kid dolls.
Like opening a time capsule, coming across an old toy you once played with or a retro decor piece that was in your childhood home can conjure vivid memories. Some of those items are trendy again, and some are even more valuable today than they were decades ago. It might surprise you what '80s finds are now coveted. Back in the day, these items may have been commonplace, nondescript, or even junk. But trends are always changing, styles fade and return, and suddenly a standard item from the '80s is now a thrilling thrift-store find.
Feltman-Langer Peter Shire mugs
One of the predominant (and zaniest) design movements of the 1980s was a style known as Memphis design. Inspired by the Italian design firm Memphis Group, the aesthetic emphasizes unusual shapes, wacky colors and patterns, and an overall feeling of excess. Imagine stepping into an '80s cartoon. Memphis design has been trendy at times in the 2020s, and there are countless Memphis-inspired items available today, including lamps, couches, and rugs. But one valuable option to keep an eye out for the next time you're thrifting are Feltman-Langer Peter Shire coffee mugs. These pyramid-shaped mugs were designed by Peter Shire, an artist who worked at the Memphis Group, and manufactured by the Feltman-Langer Company, which was later renamed as Americaware.
Vintage Feltman-Langer Peter Shire mugs can be found individually or in sets on sites like Etsy and eBay, often for over $100 and occasionally eclipsing the $200 mark. They were produced in several colors, including mishmash combinations of blue, black, pink, and green. Sometimes the mugs are accompanied by a teapot and creamer to form a funky four-piece set; such sets are valuable, with some listings approaching $700. You may be hard-pressed to stumble upon these mugs in the wild, since they're more niche than many other '80s valuables. The good news is that you should be able to recognize the mugs immediately if they do cross your path.
Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)
The Nintendo Entertainment System is not only a sentimental item for people who grew up in the '80s but for today's video game lovers, too. The classic gaming console was released in Japan in 1983 before exploding to even greater success when sold in the U.S. in 1985. Many of the most successful and beloved video games in history, like "Super Mario Bros.," "The Legend of Zelda," and "Mega Man," first booted up on the NES.
Despite being commonplace in millions of homes a few decades ago, a first-gen NES will regularly sell for over $100 today. And ones that are unused and preserved in the original box can sell for over $2,000. If you find one in a thrift store, you might be able to flip it for a tidy profit depending on its condition. Then again, plenty of Gen X-ers might not even need to step outside the house to find a vintage NES. It's the kind of prized possession that many people stored away in an attic or basement for sentimental value, which can turn into monetary value if you choose to part ways with it.
Cascading wing lamps
Art Deco was a prominent design style that flourished in the U.S. in the 1930s. It's characterized by geometric shapes, sharp edges, and ornate materials. One of the most famous architectural examples of Art Deco is New York City's Chrysler Building, with its brocading steel spire. Even though Art Deco is associated with the early 20th century, it's resurfaced throughout several decades, including the 1980s.
Among the various '80s Art Deco lamps you can find in thrift stores today, one of the more unique-looking options is a cascading wing lamp, sometimes referred to as a wave or flame lamp. They're typically made from ceramic, often sold in pairs, and showcase the signature boldness of Art Deco decor. The sale price can vary. Some go for around $120, while others are listed at exorbitant prices surpassing $1,300. In a similar vein, another Art Deco revival lamp to look for is a draped wave lamp. These shell-shaped lamps are more subtle in design and typically don't resell for as much, but are something you may come across while on the hunt for cascading wing lamps.
Cabbage Patch Kids
Considering the sheer simplicity of Cabbage Patch Kids, it might be surprising to younger generations how much of a phenomenon the odd-looking dolls were in the '80s. Released in 1983, department stores routinely sold out of their Cabbage Patch Kids supply, especially around the holidays. New Cabbage Patch Kids dolls are still being made today, but it's the ones from the original '80s run that are particularly valuable. If you're lucky enough to thrift one, you can use these unusual dolls as kitschy decor in your home.
Coleco was the first company to manufacture them, owning the brand until 1989, and is a name worth keeping in mind. Not all Coleco Cabbage Patch Kids dolls are automatically valuable, but some sell for hundreds and even thousands. Dolls that are still in their original boxes are higher in value, as is the case with most collectibles, approaching the $1,000 mark. For instance, limited edition Cabbage Patch twin dolls from 1985, in their original packaging, can fetch $900.
The origin of the Cabbage Patch Kids actually starts a few years before their 1983 mass release. In 1976, Xavier Roberts started hand-sewing the predecessor to Cabbage Patch Kids, calling them Little People Originals. These dolls are valuable even without their original packaging. A signed Little People Original from 1980, for instance, can sell for over $1,000. That would be a pretty nice pay day to come across on your next trip to the thrift store.