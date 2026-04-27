Don't Overlook This '80s Art Deco Lamp If You See It At A Thrift Store Or Estate Sale

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Rolling your eyes at the return of 1980s design and fashion? Understandable, but there are a handful of hot items for which you should, umm, attenuate your roll in the thrift store or estate sale. One of those items might not strike you as very eighties at all at first, since it represents a side of the decade that can get lost in the glare of the era's loud colors and louder graphics. That the Deco Revival "cascade wing lamp" should rise again from the ashes is fitting for a piece of decor that's half feather, half flame.

The lamp, which first strikes one more as a sculpture, is an orb that plays light off of the contours of the cascading wings, or feathers, or flames. It's quite striking, and it's not hard to also see the curves of Art Nouveau's influence — in the cascade wing lamp, particularly with the globe lighted and properly accessorized. Whatever thrift store price you find is probably a steal, because these lamps are currently going for $350-625 on eBay and $1,390 on Chairish.

To understand how this sort of thing made sense for the '80s and works for today, Hunker spoke exclusively with Sarah Stafford Turner, an architecture and design historian, curator, and editorial board member for the "Journal of Design History." Turner, naturally, points to the past — particularly the origins and evolution of the Art Deco Style — as a source of inspiration when the present seems primed for a change. "The wave of maximalism sweeping luxury homes today is again pulling on the design threads of the past," she said.