Transform An Old Tomato Cage Into Useful Home Storage
A plain old tomato cage can be used for more than just supporting your beefsteak plants. This dollar store find works as storage and decor if you think outside of the box. If you stack a pair of baskets on the wire frame, you can make a practical rack for various items around the home. This idea is low-cost and easy to assemble, making it ideal for displaying items while keeping them within easy reach.
All it requires is for you to flip the cage upside-down and add a few baskets to create tiered storage. You'll need a set of wire baskets, like the Garden Collection Hanging Wire Baskets. Depending on how you style the idea, you may also need a plastic set like the Lightweight Wave Planters. In total, this storage shelf only costs around $5 to create, making it a great option for households on a budget. The only necessary tool is a common household essential, a pair of pliers.
Due to its simplicity, the basket-and-tomato-cage combo is versatile for many interior styles. It makes a great addition to seating areas, unused corners, and other empty spaces lacking function and style. Since the baskets and tomato cage are designed for outdoor gardens, they'll withstand humidity and temperature changes in rooms like bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms. And the storage and design possibilities are endless. After personalizing the look to fit your tastes, you can tuck it beside a toilet to hold toilet paper, slide it beside an entryway to hold purses and pocket essentials, or put it in a closet to hold accessories.
Ways to use a tomato cage in the house for storage and decor
Assembling the tomato cage basket holder is a short process. If using wire baskets, it's easy to remove the hanging chains by unclipping them. However, you can also snip them off with a pair of wire cutters. If you want to store smaller items that would slip through the wires, use a smaller plastic pot or bowl in place of the wire ones. You'll need a pair of pliers to bend the cage wiring aside to make room for both baskets in the middle and top of the design, or you can use some tin snips or bolt cutters to clip off the extra wire running past the top circle.
@hometalk
Stick a Dollar Tree wire basket into a tomato cage for your porch! 😍 #diyproject #roommakeover #diydecor #diymakeover #diyprojects
Once assembled, this idea can be used to hold items virtually anywhere. Use it for any room in the house, or add a little decorative flair by transforming the tomato cage into a stylish home porch display for decoration and storage outdoors. You can leave the cage alone for a minimalist industrial look, but you could also spray paint it or dress it up to make it more decorative. If you don't like the appearance of the wires, soften their appearance with a layer of soft fabric or disguise them in artificial vines for a nature-inspired aesthetic. Keep up the industrial aesthetic by DIYing similar home decor ideas, like the side table idea that's made from an old tomato cage.