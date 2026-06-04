Transform An Old Tomato Cage Into Useful Home Storage

A plain old tomato cage can be used for more than just supporting your beefsteak plants. This dollar store find works as storage and decor if you think outside of the box. If you stack a pair of baskets on the wire frame, you can make a practical rack for various items around the home. This idea is low-cost and easy to assemble, making it ideal for displaying items while keeping them within easy reach.

All it requires is for you to flip the cage upside-down and add a few baskets to create tiered storage. You'll need a set of wire baskets, like the Garden Collection Hanging Wire Baskets. Depending on how you style the idea, you may also need a plastic set like the Lightweight Wave Planters. In total, this storage shelf only costs around $5 to create, making it a great option for households on a budget. The only necessary tool is a common household essential, a pair of pliers.

Due to its simplicity, the basket-and-tomato-cage combo is versatile for many interior styles. It makes a great addition to seating areas, unused corners, and other empty spaces lacking function and style. Since the baskets and tomato cage are designed for outdoor gardens, they'll withstand humidity and temperature changes in rooms like bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms. And the storage and design possibilities are endless. After personalizing the look to fit your tastes, you can tuck it beside a toilet to hold toilet paper, slide it beside an entryway to hold purses and pocket essentials, or put it in a closet to hold accessories.