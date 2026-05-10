Transform An Old Tomato Cage And Dollar Tree Wire Basket Into A Stylish Porch Display

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Flowers are natural beauties that always bring life to a porch. But have you been wanting a unique way to display them? If so, pick up an old tomato cage and a few hanging baskets from Dollar Tree. With an easy DIY, they can be joined to create a three-tiered flower stand, which you can fill with any blooms you like. It's one of many genius ways to reuse a tomato cage and the end result is gorgeous.

This clever DIY was shared by hometalk on TikTok. Grab an old, large-size tomato cage you may have stashed away in your home or shed. If you don't have one, you can also find large tomato cages at a local nursery or hardware store; for example, Home Depot's Vigoro Heavy-Duty Galvanized Tomato Cage is 54-inches tall. Next, you'll need three of Dollar Tree's Garden Collection Hanging Wire Baskets, cable ties, and a pair of wire cutters. As for the flowers? You'll want three hanging floral containers that can nestle inside of the baskets.

If you're mixing different flowers together in the containers, just make sure that the growing details listed on their markers match up. This includes their moisture and sun preferences. Also, choose ones that will be able to thrive in the area you plan on keeping the display. There are good plants for a screened porch with no direct sunlight, but if yours gets plenty of sunshine you'll need flowers that'll be able to withstand it. Prepare the containers before jumping into the DIY, so they'll be ready to plop into the baskets when it's time.