Transform An Old Tomato Cage And Dollar Tree Wire Basket Into A Stylish Porch Display
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Flowers are natural beauties that always bring life to a porch. But have you been wanting a unique way to display them? If so, pick up an old tomato cage and a few hanging baskets from Dollar Tree. With an easy DIY, they can be joined to create a three-tiered flower stand, which you can fill with any blooms you like. It's one of many genius ways to reuse a tomato cage and the end result is gorgeous.
This clever DIY was shared by hometalk on TikTok. Grab an old, large-size tomato cage you may have stashed away in your home or shed. If you don't have one, you can also find large tomato cages at a local nursery or hardware store; for example, Home Depot's Vigoro Heavy-Duty Galvanized Tomato Cage is 54-inches tall. Next, you'll need three of Dollar Tree's Garden Collection Hanging Wire Baskets, cable ties, and a pair of wire cutters. As for the flowers? You'll want three hanging floral containers that can nestle inside of the baskets.
If you're mixing different flowers together in the containers, just make sure that the growing details listed on their markers match up. This includes their moisture and sun preferences. Also, choose ones that will be able to thrive in the area you plan on keeping the display. There are good plants for a screened porch with no direct sunlight, but if yours gets plenty of sunshine you'll need flowers that'll be able to withstand it. Prepare the containers before jumping into the DIY, so they'll be ready to plop into the baskets when it's time.
Here's how to create a multi-level flower stand out of a tomato cage
First, flip the tomato cage over and carefully snip off the prongs that are now at the top. Alternatively, you can bend them down and tuck them behind the other wires. Remove the chain from one of the wire baskets, but don't take off the hooks. Place one of the flower containers inside of it, then put the basket on top of a stool. Set the tomato cage over it and clip the basket hooks to the third rung.
@hometalk
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You won't need the chains or hooks on the last two baskets. With the flower container already inside of it, put one of the baskets on the ground where you'd like the porch display to be. Sit the cage on top of it so that it becomes the lowest tier. Take the remaining basket and connect it to the top rung of the cage using cable ties. Set the last container of flowers inside of it, and voila — you'll officially have a three-level decor piece!
The bright-colored flowers should bring some joy to your porch. Paint the cage, baskets, and containers beforehand if there are colors that would match your decor style better. For instance, if you've been searching for amazing farmhouse porch ideas, perhaps go with gray and a creamy white. Keep a close eye on your flowers to ensure they're getting a proper amount of sunshine and water. However, if you want the look but not the responsibility, you could always create a porch display using artificial plants or blooms instead.