This DIYer Turns Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into Neat Home Storage For Books
What avid bookworm hasn't dreamed of having a cozy reading chair, where you never have to stand up to reach your next novel? Though it may seem far-fetched, the perfect book lover's decor can be DIYed from Dollar Tree. With some plywood boards and Dollar Tree pool noodles, you can build a multifunctional piece of furniture that adds upholstered seating and gorgeous book storage to your home. On YouTube, Buzzfeed Nifty shared a video of a woman crafting this creative tufted chair with shelving. While designers have produced similar chairs selling for a few thousand dollars, this DIYer crafted the book chair for around $500. Most of the expense came from the lumber, but reusing scrap wood would make this project even more budget-friendly.
When piles of books start accumulating throughout your house, you know that your to-be-read list has gotten out of control for your library storage. This creative storage solution allows you to carve out a dedicated home library in a small space. With multiple shelves that wrap around the sides and back of the chair, as well as additional storage beneath the seat, this unique armchair holds over a hundred tomes. Plus, the colorful book backs turn this DIY furniture into stunning decor.
The woodworking will likely be the most difficult component of this project, while the pool noodle seat should be simpler. Screws, a staple gun, wood glue, and a soft, comfortable fabric are also necessary to complete this adorable book storage seat.
How to build a book storage chair with pool noodles
Nifty Buzzfeed's DIYer used several large, square boards for the chair's seat, back, and sides. A larger rectangular board forms the base for the chair and the lower level of shelves, while smaller rectangles make up the three rows of shelves around the sides and back of the chair. While she screwed the chair pieces together, the DIYer used wood glue to secure the shelves. To add support and create holders for the books, glue dowel rods or 2-by-2-inch boards in between the shelves, as well as small planks. She attached a final set of boards on top of the row of shelves to create the flat tabletop armrests.
Now, she upholstered the chair with pool noodles. To do this, cut the noodles in half lengthwise and trim them slightly shorter than the chair's back, leaving room for the seat cushion beneath the tufts. Staple the edge of your fabric to the inside of the armrest, line up a noodle piece, and stretch the fabric over it. Now staple the material to hold the noodle in place, then repeat.
While the DIYer makes a foam seat for the chair and uses the pool noodle only for the back and side rests, you could make a tufted noodle seat instead, using the previous method. Otherwise, cut a piece of square foam to fit the seat and sew a fabric cover for this book storage idea that works for any style.