This DIYer Turns Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into Neat Home Storage For Books

What avid bookworm hasn't dreamed of having a cozy reading chair, where you never have to stand up to reach your next novel? Though it may seem far-fetched, the perfect book lover's decor can be DIYed from Dollar Tree. With some plywood boards and Dollar Tree pool noodles, you can build a multifunctional piece of furniture that adds upholstered seating and gorgeous book storage to your home. On YouTube, Buzzfeed Nifty shared a video of a woman crafting this creative tufted chair with shelving. While designers have produced similar chairs selling for a few thousand dollars, this DIYer crafted the book chair for around $500. Most of the expense came from the lumber, but reusing scrap wood would make this project even more budget-friendly.

When piles of books start accumulating throughout your house, you know that your to-be-read list has gotten out of control for your library storage. This creative storage solution allows you to carve out a dedicated home library in a small space. With multiple shelves that wrap around the sides and back of the chair, as well as additional storage beneath the seat, this unique armchair holds over a hundred tomes. Plus, the colorful book backs turn this DIY furniture into stunning decor.

The woodworking will likely be the most difficult component of this project, while the pool noodle seat should be simpler. Screws, a staple gun, wood glue, and a soft, comfortable fabric are also necessary to complete this adorable book storage seat.