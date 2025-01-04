How To Carve Out A Dedicated Home Library In A Small Space
Though it may be true that it's now uncommon to find entire rooms dedicated to books, there are still plenty of creative small home library ideas for book lovers. With a touch of ingenuity and a splash of style, any small space can be turned into a library. Your books don't need their own room; simply utilize the architecture of existing areas and maximize that space.
Floating shelves are the perfect option to incorporate books with existing space and architecture, and they can be customized to fit almost any area. Do you have blank walls in the dining room? Recessed walls in the living room? These are prime areas to add books. Nooks are also a perfect spot that can be turned into a library simply by adding a few shelves. No nooks? No problem! Any small corridors or blank hallway space can be converted into a dedicated area for your reads. Now you've got room for your beloved titles, and you've dressed up a drab area of your home!
As you put together your library, optimize and organize your small space. One tip is to maximize the area by utilizing your vertical space. You can do this by adding bookshelves from the floor to the ceiling, using that extra height for more space. You can also use bookshelf decor that doubles as storage, like the Tioncy 3-pack of Decorative Book Boxes. If you're not a fan of floating shelves, many options for bookshelves for small spaces can also fit into these already established areas.
Be intentional to create a designated in-home library
There is always a way to bring books into your home, and if you are intentional, you can combine spaces while still getting that specific in-home library feel. Even if you don't have the square footage to give your library its own room, some helpful design tips can make it feel like it does. When you add your library to a room, consider defining the space with color blocking, interesting shelf placement, and lighting. Color blocking showcases your in-home library, resulting in an area that feels intentional and defined. When choosing colors, keep in mind the design of your home, too. You want something different from the rest of the room that still complements the entire space's aesthetic.
The strategic placement of your shelving and decor also defines your in-home library. You can extend the shelving above a doorway to maximize your space (meaning you can add more books!) and serve as an eye-catcher for any guests. Framing the entrance will make the room feel dedicated to your library from the moment you enter. Lastly, add intentional lighting near your shelves to highlight the area and allow you to enjoy your books at any time.