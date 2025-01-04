How To Carve Out A Dedicated Home Library In A Small Space

Though it may be true that it's now uncommon to find entire rooms dedicated to books, there are still plenty of creative small home library ideas for book lovers. With a touch of ingenuity and a splash of style, any small space can be turned into a library. Your books don't need their own room; simply utilize the architecture of existing areas and maximize that space.

Floating shelves are the perfect option to incorporate books with existing space and architecture, and they can be customized to fit almost any area. Do you have blank walls in the dining room? Recessed walls in the living room? These are prime areas to add books. Nooks are also a perfect spot that can be turned into a library simply by adding a few shelves. No nooks? No problem! Any small corridors or blank hallway space can be converted into a dedicated area for your reads. Now you've got room for your beloved titles, and you've dressed up a drab area of your home!

As you put together your library, optimize and organize your small space. One tip is to maximize the area by utilizing your vertical space. You can do this by adding bookshelves from the floor to the ceiling, using that extra height for more space. You can also use bookshelf decor that doubles as storage, like the Tioncy 3-pack of Decorative Book Boxes. If you're not a fan of floating shelves, many options for bookshelves for small spaces can also fit into these already established areas.