The Perfect Book Lover's Decor Can Be DIYed From The Dollar Tree
There is hardly anything better than creating or receiving a personalized, thoughtful piece of decor that truly reflects your interests and style to proudly display in your home. Well, book (and flower) lovers are in for a treat with a fun, customizable DIY, shared by @dollartree.hacks on TikTok, that turns everyday Dollar Tree items into a beautiful book-themed flower arrangement. The DIY craft transforms a book and floral stems by simply looping small sections of the interior pages of the book and trimming them down height-wise to create short pockets for holding and arranging the floral stems. With so many options to customize the book and the choice of flowers or greenery, this project is a thoughtful, creative, and inexpensive way to create a personalized treasure for yourself or someone else.
Before you can start your book vase DIY, you must first select a hardcover book, as the stiff cover will allow the book to stand up on its own. While the TikTok uses a book from Dollar Tree, you could also repurpose a used book by finding one on your own shelf that you've already read or turn an old thrift store book into decor, keeping it out of a landfill. If this is a gift for someone else, you can get personal by selecting a book with a meaningful connection to your recipient. Once you have the perfect book picked out, you are ready to get started creating a customized literary floral arrangement that makes a gorgeous home decor gift idea for book lovers or a beautiful design statement for your own home.
Create your own book vase for holding beautiful faux flower stems from the Dollar Tree
@dollartree.hacks
Bookish Blooms: diy dollar tree books with flower! #homecharm #crafts♬ Flowers - SoundAudio
Begin this creative craft by opening the book to the center and bending back the spine to keep it propped open in a V shape when you stand it up. Taking small sections of pages, loop the long edge of the pages back toward the spine and tuck them in snuggly to create a teardrop shape. Repeat this six more times to create a scalloped effect in the center of the book, leaving the vast majority of pages alone on either side for weight and counterbalance.
Once you are happy with the look, temporarily undo each loop and cut the pages in that section in half horizontally. Rip or use a box cutter to trim the top of each page in the section out of the book before putting the loop back in place. The loop will now appear at half the height of the rest of the book. Repeat this for all sections, and then use a hot glue gun to secure each loop permanently.
Finally, grab some faux flowers from the Dollar Tree or any dried flowers you have, and slide the stems into the loops to create a beautiful arrangement. Create something seasonal for any holiday, or include an additional bundle of extra stems for changing the look as an interactive gift idea ideal for someone who loves DIY flower arranging. For a more timeless, simplistic approach, stick with elegant greenery that stays in style all year. Regardless of the sentimental book or floral arrangement you choose, this crafty and clever DIY is a fantastic way to create personalized home decor for a book- or flower-lover.