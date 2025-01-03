The Perfect Book Lover's Decor Can Be DIYed From The Dollar Tree

There is hardly anything better than creating or receiving a personalized, thoughtful piece of decor that truly reflects your interests and style to proudly display in your home. Well, book (and flower) lovers are in for a treat with a fun, customizable DIY, shared by @dollartree.hacks on TikTok, that turns everyday Dollar Tree items into a beautiful book-themed flower arrangement. The DIY craft transforms a book and floral stems by simply looping small sections of the interior pages of the book and trimming them down height-wise to create short pockets for holding and arranging the floral stems. With so many options to customize the book and the choice of flowers or greenery, this project is a thoughtful, creative, and inexpensive way to create a personalized treasure for yourself or someone else.

Before you can start your book vase DIY, you must first select a hardcover book, as the stiff cover will allow the book to stand up on its own. While the TikTok uses a book from Dollar Tree, you could also repurpose a used book by finding one on your own shelf that you've already read or turn an old thrift store book into decor, keeping it out of a landfill. If this is a gift for someone else, you can get personal by selecting a book with a meaningful connection to your recipient. Once you have the perfect book picked out, you are ready to get started creating a customized literary floral arrangement that makes a gorgeous home decor gift idea for book lovers or a beautiful design statement for your own home.