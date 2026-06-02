She Grabs An Old Balloon And Uses It To Create The Most Stunning Patio Lanterns

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Sitting on the patio can be a peaceful way to unwind after a long day. And if you're looking to enhance the ambiance, incorporating soft lighting is a must. Turns out, you can create dazzling patio lanterns using simple items like balloons, tissue paper, and glue. Papier-mâché is the main technique involved, but what makes this DIY extra special is that the lanterns are adorned with beautiful pressed flowers after being molded over balloons. Shared by DIYer northwoodsfolk, this project is both affordable and very creative. Plus, who doesn't love an excuse to dig out some old balloons?

Before diving into making the luminaries, there are a few preparations to check off the list. You'll need a handful of pressed flowers for each lantern. If you don't have any, consider trying a flower pressing DIY to get some blooms ready. Simply place a sheet of newspaper inside a sturdy book, lay the flowers down, and sandwich them between the pages. Then, add more weight on top and allow the flowers to dry thoroughly. Note that this may take at least two weeks.

When it comes to glue, you can grab an adhesive like Mod Podge for the project. However, the nature-inspired DIYer chose to make a biodegradable adhesive from scratch. It involves mixing ¾ cup of water, a teaspoon of vinegar, and two tablespoons of corn syrup in a pot. While waiting for it to boil, blend two tablespoons of cornstarch with ¾ cup of water in a bowl. Add it to the pot very slowly, bring it to a boil again, then remove it from the heat after a minute. Once the mixture cools, you'll have glue that you can use to make the lanterns.