She Grabs An Old Balloon And Uses It To Create The Most Stunning Patio Lanterns
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Sitting on the patio can be a peaceful way to unwind after a long day. And if you're looking to enhance the ambiance, incorporating soft lighting is a must. Turns out, you can create dazzling patio lanterns using simple items like balloons, tissue paper, and glue. Papier-mâché is the main technique involved, but what makes this DIY extra special is that the lanterns are adorned with beautiful pressed flowers after being molded over balloons. Shared by DIYer northwoodsfolk, this project is both affordable and very creative. Plus, who doesn't love an excuse to dig out some old balloons?
Before diving into making the luminaries, there are a few preparations to check off the list. You'll need a handful of pressed flowers for each lantern. If you don't have any, consider trying a flower pressing DIY to get some blooms ready. Simply place a sheet of newspaper inside a sturdy book, lay the flowers down, and sandwich them between the pages. Then, add more weight on top and allow the flowers to dry thoroughly. Note that this may take at least two weeks.
When it comes to glue, you can grab an adhesive like Mod Podge for the project. However, the nature-inspired DIYer chose to make a biodegradable adhesive from scratch. It involves mixing ¾ cup of water, a teaspoon of vinegar, and two tablespoons of corn syrup in a pot. While waiting for it to boil, blend two tablespoons of cornstarch with ¾ cup of water in a bowl. Add it to the pot very slowly, bring it to a boil again, then remove it from the heat after a minute. Once the mixture cools, you'll have glue that you can use to make the lanterns.
Here's how to use balloons to craft gorgeous lanterns
The first step is to blow up your balloons until they are partially filled (about three-quarters of the way). Tie pieces of string to their ends, then set them inside bowls with their necks facing downward. One at a time, paint a layer of glue onto the balloon and attach strips of old tissue paper. Keep in mind that, like with any papier-mâché project, it'll likely get a little messy. Continue until your balloon is fully covered with a few layers of the paper. Next, stick your pressed flowers to the balloon's surface and seal them in place with additional glue. Move on to the other balloons when you're done.
The lanterns will need plenty of time to dry. Find a spot in your home where you can hang them by their strings. Check back after a day or two and take them down after they've hardened. You can now pop the balloons with a pin and remove the rubber material. What you'll be left with are stunning, flower-covered patio lanterns. To create hangers for them, simply add holes to their top sides and attach pieces of twine.
@northwoodsfolk
I've been wanting to try these ever since I saw @littlepinelearners make them years ago! I tried multiple times to make them over a bowl to replace a balloon, but each effort was a fail. So I decided to simply tie the balloon in a way that allows us to use it for this multiple times (until it pops and we properly dispose of it.) I also used my favorite clear glue recipe for this and ot worked PERFECTLY, which allows for it to be completely compostable 🙌 in case you didn't know, mod podge is not biodegradable. I love being able to make nature crafts that can be returned to nature! You'll want to start with a partially inflated balloon that's twisted and clipped or tired with a string. Layer the clear glue I've shared about (let me know if you can't find it) and pieces of recycled tissue paper. Do this a few times until there are a few layers. Then paste on your pressed florals, finishing with another layer of glue. You may need to do this twice to make sure they don't lift. Hang and allow to dry until completely hard. Then slowly deflate the ballon and save for your next one. Punch holes on two opposite sides and tie a string through each to form a handle. It's that simple! Think you'll try this? I'd love to hear! And if you do, it would mean so much to me if you'd like, save, and share it for others to enjoy as well! ❤️❤️❤️
While these DIY luminaries shouldn't be left out in the rain, applying a sealer like Rust-Oleum's Clear Spray Paint can help them last longer on the patio. Finally, drop a battery-operated tealight or fairy lights into each one to brighten them up — never use real candles! The lanterns should add a magical touch to your patio when they're illuminated. Not to mention, they'll look lovely during the day as well. It's also a wonderful project if you've been seeking outdoor party ideas, as the lanterns could help set the mood.