Not Cabinets Or Shelves: IKEA Has A Smarter Laundry Room Storage Solution

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Your laundry room often becomes a cluttered mess of baskets, clothes, and cleaning supplies when you don't have an effective way to keep it organized. Throwing a load in the wash and sorting and folding clean items go unnecessarily from being simple tasks to time-consuming hassles when things get really out of hand. To curb the chaos, you may need to get creative and try out a smart DIY from disenyaes on TikTok. Simply knock out the back panel from a square EKET cabinet from IKEA, turn it on its side, and then stack it on top of a second EKET cabinet that's facing upward to make a deep bin for storing dirty clothes. Then, install some caster wheels on the bottom of the cabinets, and an IKEA PÅLYCKE clip-on basket along the side. You'll end up with a moveable hamper that can keep track of all things laundry-related without using a single square inch of cabinet or shelf space. This makes it one of the best storage hacks for small laundry rooms.

EKET cabinets come in a number of colors, which means you can easily customize this project to suit the style of your space. IKEA also offers its own ALEX caster wheels, and its PÅLYCKE baskets, which can hold your dryer sheets and detergent, come in a couple of different sizes, too. In addition to all these IKEA items, you'll need some wood glue, a drill, and a screwdriver. These are just the sort of tools and supplies you should have on hand anyways for DIYs — they are all must-buys when you're setting up a garage workshop.