Not Cabinets Or Shelves: IKEA Has A Smarter Laundry Room Storage Solution
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Your laundry room often becomes a cluttered mess of baskets, clothes, and cleaning supplies when you don't have an effective way to keep it organized. Throwing a load in the wash and sorting and folding clean items go unnecessarily from being simple tasks to time-consuming hassles when things get really out of hand. To curb the chaos, you may need to get creative and try out a smart DIY from disenyaes on TikTok. Simply knock out the back panel from a square EKET cabinet from IKEA, turn it on its side, and then stack it on top of a second EKET cabinet that's facing upward to make a deep bin for storing dirty clothes. Then, install some caster wheels on the bottom of the cabinets, and an IKEA PÅLYCKE clip-on basket along the side. You'll end up with a moveable hamper that can keep track of all things laundry-related without using a single square inch of cabinet or shelf space. This makes it one of the best storage hacks for small laundry rooms.
EKET cabinets come in a number of colors, which means you can easily customize this project to suit the style of your space. IKEA also offers its own ALEX caster wheels, and its PÅLYCKE baskets, which can hold your dryer sheets and detergent, come in a couple of different sizes, too. In addition to all these IKEA items, you'll need some wood glue, a drill, and a screwdriver. These are just the sort of tools and supplies you should have on hand anyways for DIYs — they are all must-buys when you're setting up a garage workshop.
How to assemble a laundry organizer with EKET cabinets
To get started, remove the back panel from an existing EKET cabinet, or simply assemble a new EKET cabinet without this same piece. If you're doing the former, use a screwdriver to loosen or pry up the supports holding it in place. Next, take your second EKET cabinet, assemble it according to the directions if you haven't already, and turn it so that the opening is facing downward. Use a drill to install caster wheels in the corners on the upward facing side by attaching their metal plates to the edges of the cabinet, rather than the back panel piece. You could cut and glue down a couple of scrap wood blocks to fit below the corners of the caster plates that aren't supported by the cabinet edges if you want more stability.
@disenyaes
Holaaaaa a tod@s 👋🏼 De nuevo por aquí con otro truquito de ikea, esta vez combinando dos muebles almacenaje EKET, efecto roble tinte. Yo los encontré rebajados a 14 euros en el mercado circular de ikea (espacio outlet dentro de la tienda) pero en tienda los tenéis actualmente a 20 euros cada uno. Con ellos me ha quedado ese ideal cesto de la ropa sucia y añadiendo el famoso cesto colgante PÅLYCKE tengo espacio para guardar los productos de la lavadora y tenerlos completamente a mano. ¿Qué os parece? #ikea #ikeahack #ıkea #hack #hacking #ikeaespaña #eket #deco #diyhomedecor #diy #homedecor #decohome #idea #hacks #decoidea #mercadocircularikea @IKEA
Flip your wheeled cabinet over and line the top edge with wood glue. Then, attach your other EKET to it to make one large, tall container. For a stronger hold, use a product like Aecsze Flat Metal Brace Brackets to secure the cabinets together, in addition to glue. Install the brackets on the inside corners where the two units meet, and use short screws to avoid puncturing the exterior of the organizer. Finally, attach your PÅLYCKE basket to the side of the bin. You can put detergent and fabric softener in it, as disenyaes on TikTok does, or store delicates bags, stain remover products, or lint rollers in it instead. To tidy up more, try a smart laundry room storage solution from Martha Stewart next.