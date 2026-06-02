The Long-Lasting Kitchenware Materials You'd Be Thrilled To Find At The Thrift Store
Thrift stores can be hit or miss. Either you find some overlooked, but highly valuable, collectible, or a bunch of second-hand stuff that probably isn't in the best working condition. This is especially true with kitchenware items. If you're shopping for something to add to your batterie de cuisine (as Julia Child put it) you're going to look for materials that are long lasting. And few last longer than stoneware and cast iron.
Often confused for but distinctly different from earthenware, stoneware pottery has been around for thousands of years. Made by from clay that has been fired at an extremely high temperature, stoneware is a nonporous pottery, meaning that it is impervious to liquid and does not require a sealing glaze. However, salt glaze was a common decorative addition and early American stoneware are among the most valuable pottery pieces you could hope to find at a thrift store. While many use them decoratively, you can find vintage stoneware mugs, plates, crocks, and jugs that can be used in the kitchen.
Cast iron has also been around for thousands of years. Made using a mix of iron alloys and carbon, cast iron is incredibly durable, can withstand high cooking temperatures, and is virtually indestructible if maintained properly. Skillets are the most common cast iron cooking implement, but you can also find dutch ovens, baking trays, tea kettles, and small pots. Finding either cast iron or stoneware at a thrift store is something you'll be thrilled to discover.
How to find stoneware and cast iron that stand the test of time
It is worth noting that while both stoneware and cast iron are highly durable materials that have been around for ages, they only maintain that durability if they have been taken care of. So, when you come across either material at a thrift store, you need to check and see if they are in good working order. For cast iron, this is actually quite easy. A cast iron skillet that has been well cared for will be without any neglect signs like chipping, rust, pitting, or warping. Another thing you'll want to do is check for authenticity. High quality vintage cast iron brands like Griswold will have stamps on the bottom of the pan with company logos and product number.
Defects and repairs in stoneware, or really any type of ceramics, are also relatively easy to spot. Chipping and cracking are easy to see with the human eye, but you should also handle whatever stoneware item you're considering for purchase. This way you can feel for hidden defects or changes in texture that might indicate whether or not the item has been repaired. A defective item may not bother someone looking to use stoneware decoratively, but it is not necessarily something you want if you're using them every day in the kitchen.