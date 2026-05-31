What's The Average Lifespan Of A Wooden Deck?

When considering decking materials, homeowners aren't limited to wood, with composite versions being a common alternative. Yet there are many reasons traditional wood decks remain popular. Not only are they considered less expensive upfront and easier to install than composite decking, but it's also hard to beat the natural aesthetics. One major tradeoff is the lifespan of wood, which is not as long as that of composite materials. Despite the comparatively lower longevity, a well-cared-for wooden deck can still last at least 10 to 15 years. Some may hold up for a couple of decades or longer.

First, it's important to understand the wide range of factors that can impact the lifespan. Specific aspects of the initial installation play a key role, including the type of wood used for the boards. Pressure-treated wood has a relatively long lifespan. Well-cared for decks made of this material last between 15 and 30 years. This is partly possible due to the use of preservatives ahead of time to decrease damages from the environment as well as certain insects such as carpenter bees or termites. Naturally hardier woods, such as mahogany, have the potential to last a few decades, but they are also more expensive. It's also important to help to protect decks that might be more vulnerable to the elements in regions that tend to be hotter, rainier, and more humid.