5 Deadly Signs That Your Deck Is Going To Collapse

We've gotten so accustomed to over-engineered homes that we trouble ourselves with fretting over relatively small details (Is the vapor barrier intact around that outlet? Can the range hood be on a two-way switch?) while not stressing over catastrophic failures. After all, when was the last time you heard of, say, a deck collapsing?

But according to a study of Consumer Product Safety Commission data, deck and porch collapses injure 6,654 people a year. With 40 million decks that are over two decades old, perhaps these numbers shouldn't be surprising. Those engineering safety margins that make us so comfortable on decks and everywhere else in our homes are based on the year one condition of the deck; the engineers have no way of knowing the effect your parties, sprinklers, incompetent handyman brother-in-law, etc. might have on the deck after two decades.

Fortunately, if you're on the lookout for them, there are some early warning signs that can alert you to deck troubles before something tragic happens. Even for older construction, deck repair is usually possible... though there are certainly cases in which a wood deck is beyond repair. And the first sign of trouble for a deck, repairable or not, is usually inappropriate movement somewhere in the wood — the railings, perhaps, or the framing's overreaction to a good round of jumping jacks. Sometimes there's no perceptible movement, so the most reliable way to detect deck problems is with a visual inspection.