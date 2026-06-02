Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To DIY Chic Faux-Upholstered Mirror On A Budget
Mirrors are a great way to elevate and decorate your space, but oftentimes elegant ones have steep prices. Upholstered mirrors with gorgeous tufted borders are particularly expensive, with some smaller mirrors costing hundreds of dollars and larger floor mirrors costing thousands. On TikTok, creator blondesigns (also known as Annika Hinds), showed a much more affordable way to get that designer look and make a basic mirror match your aesthetic. Inspired by the Merve Kahraman upholstered Iris floor mirror, which retails for over $3,000, Hinds used pool noodles from Dollar Tree to make an opulent dupe of the arched mirror. With a large thrifted or inexpensive mirror, some fabric, a piece of plywood, an adhesive, a staple gun, and a few foam noodles, you'll craft a gorgeous statement decor piece.
Hinds' used a secondhand rectangular mirror, cutting it into the arch shape herself. Alternatively, use a mirror that's already arched or customize this DIY with a round or square mirror. Her upholstered mirror featured two tufts, each with a different color fabric, to create the border. Depending on your style, you might choose to have one upholstered piece around your mirror instead. For the fabric, Hinds upcycled curtains for one material and purchased a fabric with a pretty yellow hue for the other. While the original mirror cost thousands of dollars, Hinds DIY came out to around $80. Plus, there are several ways to customize this high-end living room mirror idea to fit your budget and aesthetic.
DIYing an arched mirror with pool noodle upholstery
First, Annika Hinds curved a pool noodle over her mirror, tracing the arched shape at the top. She then used this as a guide to score and cut the glass, which proved somewhat difficult. To get her arched shape, she tapped a glass cutting tool on the back of the mirror to break off pieces along the curve. If this is too complicated, leave your mirror the shape it is for a different look.
For a sturdy backing, Hinds cut a large piece of plywood with a jigsaw, so that it measured two inches wider than the mirror all the way around. This makes a space for you to attach your pool noodles and create the faux upholstered frame around your mirror. She then applied liquid nails adhesive into the center of the wood and set the mirror in place. If you plan to only have one strip of pool noodles around the border rather than two like Hinds, you may be able to skip the plywood backing. This will change how you attach your noodles later.
@blondesigns
Part 1: Pool Noodle Mirror ✨🪞 #diy
Once the mirror was prepped, Hinds started securing the false upholstery. She laid her first piece of fabric over the entire project, stapling it to the wood directly next to the mirror. Next, she lined up a noodle beside the staples, pulled the end of the fabric taut over the foam, and stapled it into place.
Completing your mirror and alternatives for this DIY decor
After stapling a section, the fabric will hold the noodle into place and create the 3D, tufted effect. Repeat this all the way around your project. Cut a small length of pool noodle to cover the flat bottom of the border. After the first border is secured, Annika Hinds trimmed the excess fabric away from the edges and the center of the mirror. Repeat the process with the next piece of fabric and more noodles, forming that double frame around the mirror. Use fabric glue to secure and corners or bits of material that are poking out.
For an easier and slightly more budget-friendly way to craft an upholstered mirror, attach your Dollar Tree noodles directly to the glass. One option for this DIY decor using Dollar Tree pool noodles, is to cut a slit lengthwise down the foam. This allows you to slip the noodles over the edge of the mirror, rather than needing to use plywood and staples. Then, cut your fabric to fit around the noodle and wrap it over the foam. Tuck the edges into the slit. This is a super easy way to create faux-upholstery, and will take a little less time and supplies than Hinds' DIY. Otherwise, cut your noodles to fit the dimensions of your mirror and wrap the pieces in the fabric, gluing to secure. Simply glue the covered noodles right onto the glass of your mirror for a super quick project.