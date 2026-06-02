Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To DIY Chic Faux-Upholstered Mirror On A Budget

First, Annika Hinds curved a pool noodle over her mirror, tracing the arched shape at the top. She then used this as a guide to score and cut the glass, which proved somewhat difficult. To get her arched shape, she tapped a glass cutting tool on the back of the mirror to break off pieces along the curve. If this is too complicated, leave your mirror the shape it is for a different look.

For a sturdy backing, Hinds cut a large piece of plywood with a jigsaw, so that it measured two inches wider than the mirror all the way around. This makes a space for you to attach your pool noodles and create the faux upholstered frame around your mirror. She then applied liquid nails adhesive into the center of the wood and set the mirror in place. If you plan to only have one strip of pool noodles around the border rather than two like Hinds, you may be able to skip the plywood backing. This will change how you attach your noodles later.

Once the mirror was prepped, Hinds started securing the false upholstery. She laid her first piece of fabric over the entire project, stapling it to the wood directly next to the mirror. Next, she lined up a noodle beside the staples, pulled the end of the fabric taut over the foam, and stapled it into place.