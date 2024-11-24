Make Any Basic Mirror Match Your Home's Aesthetic With An Easy DIY Upgrade

Take your mirror and carefully separate it from the frame. Usually mirrors will be screwed into their frames by the backing, so use a screwdriver or screw gun to separate it, and set your screws and the glass part of the mirror aside. Spray the frame with glue and allow it to dry just to the point of being tacky. Then, press the fabric into the frame so that it is fully covered and wrinkle-free. Spray a second layer of glue so that it is fully saturated. Allow it to dry completely and reassemble the mirror. Hang it up in its old location or somewhere new!

The great thing about this DIY is that it is incredibly versatile — you can get any color and pattern of fabric under the sun — or you could even use stick-and-peel wallpaper, though it's prone to ripping so it can be a bit harder to work with. You can also use just about any size and shape of mirror, though the more intricate the texture the more difficult it will be to get the fabric to lay seamlessly. If you don't want to get custom framing services for an unframed mirror, you can try an easy DIY raffia mirror upgrade instead.