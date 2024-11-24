Make Any Basic Mirror Match Your Home's Aesthetic With An Easy DIY Upgrade
Mirrors are both one of the more common decor choices that work in almost every room of the house. Covering both fashion and function, they are a great way to make a space feel more open, provide some visual interest, and give you the opportunity to do a quick check to make sure your shirt isn't inside out. But unfortunately, mirrors — especially large and aesthetically designed ones — can be very pricey. The good thing is that there are a ton of DIY mirror decor ideas out there that can save your budget. This one takes an old mirror and makes it look like it's new, all thanks to this fabric-covered frame DIY hack.
Thought of by TikToker @theflippedpiece, this upgrade is not only affordable, but it's also pretty DIY-newbie friendly. All you will need is a mirror with a frame, spray adhesive, a beautiful fabric sheet of your choice, and whatever tools you need to remove the mirror safely from the frame. If you don't already have a mirror, check out places like Goodwill, Facebook Marketplace, or yard sales for some more affordable options rather than trying to buy a brand-new option.
How to add a custom frame to your mirror
@theflippedpiece
The EASIEST DIY anyone can do! 🤯 Lets make a fabric mirror!! I LOVE THIS!!! #homehack #lifehack #easydiy #diyprojects #diymirror♬ If You Love Me - The Informers
Take your mirror and carefully separate it from the frame. Usually mirrors will be screwed into their frames by the backing, so use a screwdriver or screw gun to separate it, and set your screws and the glass part of the mirror aside. Spray the frame with glue and allow it to dry just to the point of being tacky. Then, press the fabric into the frame so that it is fully covered and wrinkle-free. Spray a second layer of glue so that it is fully saturated. Allow it to dry completely and reassemble the mirror. Hang it up in its old location or somewhere new!
The great thing about this DIY is that it is incredibly versatile — you can get any color and pattern of fabric under the sun — or you could even use stick-and-peel wallpaper, though it's prone to ripping so it can be a bit harder to work with. You can also use just about any size and shape of mirror, though the more intricate the texture the more difficult it will be to get the fabric to lay seamlessly. If you don't want to get custom framing services for an unframed mirror, you can try an easy DIY raffia mirror upgrade instead.