Not Weed Barriers: A Better Way To Keep Weeds From Growing Between Pavers

Pavers, whether used in patios, walkways, driveways, or other ornamental outdoor efforts, are a time-honored building material. In fact, pavers have been in use at least since the Roman Empire built its famous roads. Sturdy, attractive, functional, they have few drawbacks, except for weeds growing between the individual pavers. In some ways, you have to admire weeds for their tenacity to endure regardless of the situation. However, you are more likely to hate them for making your pavers look shaggy and ill-kept. Weeds between pavers can be harmful to the pavers and their installation and should be removed. But a question remains: Can you keep weeds from growing between your pavers? The answer is yes and no, and the yes part doesn't include plastic weed barriers.

If you are learning about how to install brick pavers, there are two primary things you can do to make it almost impossible for weeds to grow between your pavers, and neither of them is a weed barrier or landscape fabric. One happens when you are installing your pavers, the other is how you maintain the pavers over time.

The most important thing you can do to prevent weeds is to put down a proper base. The base is the layer of gravel and sand on which you install the pavers themselves. If either of those major details is insufficiently done, then weed growth to some degree is difficult to stop.