Not Weed Barriers: A Better Way To Keep Weeds From Growing Between Pavers
Pavers, whether used in patios, walkways, driveways, or other ornamental outdoor efforts, are a time-honored building material. In fact, pavers have been in use at least since the Roman Empire built its famous roads. Sturdy, attractive, functional, they have few drawbacks, except for weeds growing between the individual pavers. In some ways, you have to admire weeds for their tenacity to endure regardless of the situation. However, you are more likely to hate them for making your pavers look shaggy and ill-kept. Weeds between pavers can be harmful to the pavers and their installation and should be removed. But a question remains: Can you keep weeds from growing between your pavers? The answer is yes and no, and the yes part doesn't include plastic weed barriers.
If you are learning about how to install brick pavers, there are two primary things you can do to make it almost impossible for weeds to grow between your pavers, and neither of them is a weed barrier or landscape fabric. One happens when you are installing your pavers, the other is how you maintain the pavers over time.
The most important thing you can do to prevent weeds is to put down a proper base. The base is the layer of gravel and sand on which you install the pavers themselves. If either of those major details is insufficiently done, then weed growth to some degree is difficult to stop.
Lay a thick base to prevent weeds from growing
The base should be a minimum of four inches thick, but up to six inches of gravel and sand is common. Coarse gravel (clear stone or crushed stone gravel) comes first and is tamped down tightly, making up the majority of the thickness. Coarse sand or small chip stone, often one inch thick, follows the gravel and is compacted tightly. This base allows proper drainage and will effectively support the pavers, so you don't have to repair a sunken patio. You may wonder, should all of this sit on top of landscape fabric or a plastic weed barrier? The answer is no. A thick base layer will not allow weed growth, so it is unnecessary. A plastic barrier would limit drainage, with water collected on the surface aiding weed growth.
The second important thing to prevent weed growth through pavers has to do with the sand. Once pavers are installed on the base, sand should be put into the spaces between them, firmly packed into the cracks. This keeps the pavers from shifting and prevents dirt from building up. Mason sand is commonly used, but polymeric sand is now available, which you can often remove yourself if necessary. It makes use of polymers and hardens when sprayed with water. It's more expensive but is a superior product.
Sealing your pavers will protect them and their color, but also helps to prevent weeds from growing between the pavers. Sealing also makes it easier to clean the surface or remove dirt and any seeds that might sneak in and try to germinate. Keeping the pavers clean is another key to a weed-free patio or walkway.