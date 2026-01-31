The Best Way To Repair Sunken Patio Pavers
If you have a paver patio in your yard, you may end up with sunken bricks. This can happen whether you hired a professional or built a DIY backyard patio. When bricks begin to sink, your patio can become a hazard, as it could lead to tripping or falling. This can also result in even more severe damage, such as cracked pavers, occurring over time. While this can be unsettling, it can be fixed. There are a number of quick-fix methods to address this issue. However, this does not mean those are the best methods for repair, nor does it ensure that the problem won't recur. To that end, the best way to repair sunken patio pavers involves addressing the underlying cause as well as creating a new, properly compacted base layer beneath the sunken paver stones and the area surrounding them.
The first step to properly repairing your sunken patio pavers is to find out why it's happening in the first place. This is important because if the root issue is not addressed, it will continue to happen, and you will find yourself in a never-ending cycle of repair. Accurately identifying — and correcting — the cause can also prevent even more serious issues involving your patio down the road. Typically, pavers sink because the base beneath was either not properly compacted or lost its compactness due to issues such as erosion, poor yard drainage, or even too much sand. Problems such as drainage should be addressed separately, while issues with compactness and the amount of materials will be taken care of during the repair.
Steps to take to repair your sunken pavers
Tools you'll need to repair your sunken pavers include something to pry with, such as a screwdriver, metal scraper, or small pry bar, as well as a shovel, rubber mallet, trowel, and tamper. A level or straight length of 2x4 is also handy to have. Additionally, you will need both pavers and polymeric (concrete) sand and gravel, as well as replacements for any cracked or broken bricks. If you factored in excess when calculating how many bricks you need during the initial construction, you will have a ready stash of replacement bricks. If not, try to find the same style, shape, and size of bricks if possible.
Begin by carefully prying up all the bricks in the sunken area. Once that is done, pry up all the bricks in a 16-inch space around the perimeter of the damaged spot. Then, use your shovel to dig up and remove the existing base layer. But leave an exposed lip of the existing base at the edge of the excavated area so you know the level at which it needs to return to. Next, build back the base, starting with a layer of gravel. Compact the gravel with the tamper, making sure it's level with the existing hard base. Spread concrete sand over the gravel and use a trowel or board to level it.
With the sand in place and level, put the pavers back in place and tamp them down with the tamper or rubber mallet. Then, pour paver sand in between the bricks, sweep away the excess, and check that the area is level. Any bricks that are sitting too high can be tamped down with a rubber mallet.