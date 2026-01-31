We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have a paver patio in your yard, you may end up with sunken bricks. This can happen whether you hired a professional or built a DIY backyard patio. When bricks begin to sink, your patio can become a hazard, as it could lead to tripping or falling. This can also result in even more severe damage, such as cracked pavers, occurring over time. While this can be unsettling, it can be fixed. There are a number of quick-fix methods to address this issue. However, this does not mean those are the best methods for repair, nor does it ensure that the problem won't recur. To that end, the best way to repair sunken patio pavers involves addressing the underlying cause as well as creating a new, properly compacted base layer beneath the sunken paver stones and the area surrounding them.

The first step to properly repairing your sunken patio pavers is to find out why it's happening in the first place. This is important because if the root issue is not addressed, it will continue to happen, and you will find yourself in a never-ending cycle of repair. Accurately identifying — and correcting — the cause can also prevent even more serious issues involving your patio down the road. Typically, pavers sink because the base beneath was either not properly compacted or lost its compactness due to issues such as erosion, poor yard drainage, or even too much sand. Problems such as drainage should be addressed separately, while issues with compactness and the amount of materials will be taken care of during the repair.