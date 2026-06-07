Turn Empty Soup Cans Into A Handy Garden Tool Caddy For Easy Storage

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There's no need to splurge on a fancy garden storage caddy when it'll inevitably get roughed up and dirtied over hours of physical labor. Instead of buying an overpriced, bulky caddy, DIY a custom build using popular materials and a common throwaway household item — a soup can. There are many ways to repurpose empty soup cans around a home, and this method puts them to use in a garden. Metal cans are the perfect size and material to make sturdy pockets for a portable basket. The TikToker mrsclarehoops showed the internet how to craft a cute but basic design with minimal supplies.

This idea is just as easy as the adorable craft can organizer idea that also repurposes metal soup containers. The original TikToker designed a six-pocket carrying caddy for various outdoor tools that keeps them organized and within reach. This creates a very practical device for working around a landscape, so you don't have to keep walking back and forth to a shed or garage for tools.

Crafting this receptacle only requires a few steel cans, a handle, and a wood block. You'll also need a drill to secure the whole design together and additional embellishments for aesthetics. When finished, leave this can sitting in a garden, tuck it away in a shed, or display it on a porch. Keep in mind that this isn't the only way you can put soup cans to use outside a home, as there's also a hack that turns empty tins into light-up garden decor.