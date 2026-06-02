Skip The Cabinets: This Smart Storage Solution Keeps Toilet Paper Neat & Accessible

There isn't much to love about a tiny bathroom. Even if you've done everything you can to visually open up the space with bigger mirrors and brighter lighting, it's really challenging to find small bathroom design ideas that don't skimp out on storage or style. Stashing a few rolls of toilet paper in a cabinet under the sink doesn't necessarily make them convenient. Those over-the-toilet stands are another alternative that seems okay until your last roll falls right into the bowl or you start cleaning the gunky buildup on the legs. And wall-mounted shelves don't always work if you've got tile everywhere or your landlord is looking for any reason to keep your rental deposit. Tiktoker @vivaciousvandal found a way to skip the cabinets altogether. Instead, she flanked her toilet with a pair of smart storage solutions from IKEA that keep toilet paper neat and accessible while also providing extra space for candles, toiletries, and plants.

Since it's marketed as a CD and DVD holder, you wouldn't necessarily think to bring the GNEDBY Shelving unit into your bathroom. Measuring just over 6.5 feet tall by nearly 8 inches wide, the $60 unit is part of the Swedish megachain's infinitely hackable BILLY lineup. Made of particleboard with plastic edging, you'll admittedly want to keep these units as far from your shower as possible. But despite the fact that you'll need to keep moisture exposure to a minimum, hundreds of IKEA customers have given the GNEDBY a five-star rating, appreciating the white shelving unit's minimalist good looks, easy assembly, and overall value.