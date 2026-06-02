Skip The Cabinets: This Smart Storage Solution Keeps Toilet Paper Neat & Accessible
There isn't much to love about a tiny bathroom. Even if you've done everything you can to visually open up the space with bigger mirrors and brighter lighting, it's really challenging to find small bathroom design ideas that don't skimp out on storage or style. Stashing a few rolls of toilet paper in a cabinet under the sink doesn't necessarily make them convenient. Those over-the-toilet stands are another alternative that seems okay until your last roll falls right into the bowl or you start cleaning the gunky buildup on the legs. And wall-mounted shelves don't always work if you've got tile everywhere or your landlord is looking for any reason to keep your rental deposit. Tiktoker @vivaciousvandal found a way to skip the cabinets altogether. Instead, she flanked her toilet with a pair of smart storage solutions from IKEA that keep toilet paper neat and accessible while also providing extra space for candles, toiletries, and plants.
Since it's marketed as a CD and DVD holder, you wouldn't necessarily think to bring the GNEDBY Shelving unit into your bathroom. Measuring just over 6.5 feet tall by nearly 8 inches wide, the $60 unit is part of the Swedish megachain's infinitely hackable BILLY lineup. Made of particleboard with plastic edging, you'll admittedly want to keep these units as far from your shower as possible. But despite the fact that you'll need to keep moisture exposure to a minimum, hundreds of IKEA customers have given the GNEDBY a five-star rating, appreciating the white shelving unit's minimalist good looks, easy assembly, and overall value.
IKEA customers love the GNEDBY's versatility and durability
While its adjustable shelves are wide enough to accommodate a generous roll of toilet paper, the GNEDBY is still narrow enough to fit in between a toilet base and the edge of your tube or cabinet. "This dimension is very difficult to find," wrote one satisfied IKEA customer who echoed several others. Another appreciated its simplicity and serious durability, writing "This shelving unit is very versatile, easy to assemble and install. I've bought several; the first one was 10 years ago and after several moves it's still like new."
Like @vivaciousvandal, some IKEA customers used their GNEDBY Shelves to organize bathroom clutter instead of their music collection. While not every IKEA bathroom storage container will fit perfectly, removing a few of the bottom shelves will provide plenty of room for the limited edition GANSJÖN toilet brush and holder or any other toilet brush. You could also increase the storage functionality by adding some IKEA's SKOGHALL Self-Adhesive Chrome Plated Hooks to the sides. Plus, there's plenty of space inside each cubby to store a scented candle, standard box of tissues or humidity-loving plants that will thrive in your bathroom.
Even if all you decide to store on your GNEDBY Shelves are a few lightweight rolls of toilet paper, pay careful attention to IKEA's installation instructions. The company strongly recommends using the included anti-tip mounting hardware to anchor the shelves into place. And if you do decide to use it to store other items, put your heaviest bath products or cleaning supply bottles on the bottom shelves to reduce the risk of this affordable find falling over.