Turn Empty Soup Cans Into Adorable DIY Baskets For Succulents
If you like to make cute displays out of your household plants, you're going to adore this genius idea to repurpose empty soup cans. Old food cans can be made into surprisingly effective planters, and the size of soup cans – or smaller options, like tuna cans — means they're perfect for succulents. Succulents do well in shallow or small containers because of their shorter root systems, and by attaching a piece of wire onto the top of the metal can, you can create an adorable planter basket for them. For this project, you'll need a hole punch or drill to modify your soup cans, as well as paint and any other decorative supplies you might like to use.
There are multiple ways to decorate these miniature planter baskets to accommodate different styles. For a rustic farmhouse vibe, use air-dry clay with molds to create 3D designs. Alternatively, you can simply paint the metal. To make a woven basket, attaching jute or rope onto the soup can will give this DIY a cutesy look. Just remember that, in order to successfully grow your succulents inside the can, you'll need to ensure it has proper drainage.
How to make your DIY succulent planter basket
When transforming your soup or food cans into cute DIY planters for succulents, the first step is to thoroughly wash them out. Remove the labels from the metal, too. Next, use a hole punch, drill, or nail to create a hole just below the rim of the can, then make another directly opposite your first hole — these will hold your wire handle. Poke a few more holes into the bottom to help with drainage and prevent your succulent from getting waterlogged. Now, cut a piece of craft wire to the size you'd like for the handle and bend it into a curve. Stick the ends of the wire into the holes in the rim of your soup can, curling them slightly to hold the handle in place.
Once you've constructed your mini basket planter, you can decorate it however you wish. If you'd like to add textured, 3D patterns, begin by putting some clay into silicone molds. Pull out the shapes, pressing them onto the side of the can to fit its curve. Then, glue the pieces onto your can before painting everything the same color. Alternatively, you can paint your whole planter – or wrap twine around it, securing it with glue, to get that woven texture. Fill your planter baskets with a layer of pebbles and soil before planting your succulents. Before you know it, you'll have turned your old soup cans into a whole vertical garden.