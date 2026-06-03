Turn Empty Soup Cans Into Adorable DIY Baskets For Succulents

When transforming your soup or food cans into cute DIY planters for succulents, the first step is to thoroughly wash them out. Remove the labels from the metal, too. Next, use a hole punch, drill, or nail to create a hole just below the rim of the can, then make another directly opposite your first hole — these will hold your wire handle. Poke a few more holes into the bottom to help with drainage and prevent your succulent from getting waterlogged. Now, cut a piece of craft wire to the size you'd like for the handle and bend it into a curve. Stick the ends of the wire into the holes in the rim of your soup can, curling them slightly to hold the handle in place.

Once you've constructed your mini basket planter, you can decorate it however you wish. If you'd like to add textured, 3D patterns, begin by putting some clay into silicone molds. Pull out the shapes, pressing them onto the side of the can to fit its curve. Then, glue the pieces onto your can before painting everything the same color. Alternatively, you can paint your whole planter – or wrap twine around it, securing it with glue, to get that woven texture. Fill your planter baskets with a layer of pebbles and soil before planting your succulents. Before you know it, you'll have turned your old soup cans into a whole vertical garden.