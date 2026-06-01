Say Goodbye To Ground Wasps With A Natural Solution They Can't Stand

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Of the more than 100,000 types of wasps in the world, only some species build nests in the ground. These are known as ground wasps, and they can include both social wasp species and solitary types, like sand wasps and cicada killer wasps. Ground wasps aren't inherently problematic, but there are several reasons why you might not want them around your yard. This is especially the case with social types such as yellow jackets, which can become aggressive if you, a child, or a pet accidentally encounter their nests. From an ecological standpoint, it's usually best to leave these nests alone, but you might need to consider eradication if they pose any danger to your household. Instead of using chemical-based wasp repellents, which often do more harm than good, you might consider applying diatomaceous earth as a natural alternative.

Diatomaceous earth is a powder made from the fossilized shells of aquatic algae known as diatoms, which are found in the sediments of fresh and saltwater sources. This flour-like substance works against pests by damaging their exoskeletons and eventually killing them through dehydration, but it won't harm other outdoor wildlife, such as birds. While there are some concerns about the efficacy of diatomaceous earth against outdoor pests, this mostly comes down to weather. The powder works best on dry surfaces, which can be challenging during periods of wet weather or in more humid regions. Nevertheless, diatomaceous earth may still be worth a try if the conditions are right.