Sprinkle This Around Door And Window Frames To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

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Ants have plenty of good qualities, including persistence and the ability to work together to survive, but those very qualities make them a pain to have around the house. If there's even a tiny opening to allow them into the house, a scout will find it and quickly spread the word, and the next thing you know, you've got a full-on infestation. Once that happens, it's much harder to get rid of ants than it would be if you'd managed to keep them out in the first place. But it turns out there's a safe way to keep ants out (safe for humans and pets — not for ants). You can create a barrier using a natural product that has long been a staple for garden pest control — diatomaceous earth, or DE for short.

You could try to seal your home against these marauders, but you might find yourself fighting a losing battle. Some species are so small they can squeeze their way through microscopic cracks, and even if you manage to completely seal the foundation, they can still enter through gaps in door and window frames. This is why diatomaceous earth is an effective strategy, establishing a barrier the ants can't cross.