Amazon Has A Versatile Hanging Storage Solution For Closet Clutter
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You try to pull a sweater off of a closet shelf, only for an entire pile of them to fall on you — or maybe you find yourself struggling to shove one more shirt onto a crowded closet rail. Sound familiar? If you're trying to figure out how to organize a closet that's full of clothes, it might be time to think vertically. Swap out your hangers, stacks of clothes, and boxes full of toys for hanging closet organizers, such as the X-cosrack Hanging Closet Organizer or Yuyetuyo 5 Tier Closet Hanging Organizer. Both of these products are available on Amazon for around $30.
These hanging closet organizers can be suspended from the closet rod or rest on the floor. They transform wasted vertical space into storage areas without taking up a lot of space, like a bookshelf or dresser in the closet would. You can split them up, too, hanging a few baskets from the rod and placing the rest on the floor. The shelf height is adjustable, allowing you to move it up or down as needed, and, should there come a time when you don't need them, you can fold them up and tuck them away. From bedroom to linen to entryway closets, you've got plenty of options for finally getting organized.
How to use hanging organizers in closets throughout your home
Starting in the bedroom, take any hanging clothes that don't need to go on hangers (such as knit shirts, jeans, pants, and shorts) off the hanging rod. Place your hanging organizer in the new space you've freed up. Then, fold the clothes and set them on the shelves of the organizer, sorted by type. If you have space on the floor, set an organizer there and use it to sort purses, tote bags, and any other large accessories.
In kids' rooms, you should place your organizers on the floor of the closet, as this means that your children can easily reach their clothing without having a tower of shirts land on their heads. These organizers can be used for fun playroom organization, too. Line up the organizer baskets on the floor, against a wall, or in a closet. Next, sort your kids' toys by type, placing each type on its own shelf. Attach picture labels to each basket so your kids can put their toys away on their own.
You can also use your organizers to keep your linen and entryway closets in order. In a linen closet, assign each family member their own baskets, one for towels and one for bedding. Fold and roll the towels when stacking them in the baskets to save space and keep them looking neat. Give each family member their own basket for your home's entryway, too, so they can each use their basket to hold outdoor accessories, like hats, scarves, mittens, and sunglasses.