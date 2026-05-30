The Perfect Hosta Companion Flower For Attracting Hummingbirds

When gardeners mull over landscaping solutions for shady areas, they almost always default to hostas. And why wouldn't they? These shade-loving perennials, with their array of colors, forms, and textures, add a bold lift to the darkest corners of the garden. Plus, if they produce nectar-rich, tubular flowers colored purple or white, or with a strong, fragrant profile, they also lure in hummingbirds. However, if you aren't having much luck with the jeweled birds and feel your shaded garden could use more color, consider companion planting hostas with coral bells or alumroot (Heuchera spp.). Although mostly grown for their striking leaves, coral bells sprout thin stems in the summer, topped with bell-shaped blooms. Brightly colored, they feature colors that encourage more hummingbirds to visit, such as pink and red.

The best part about this planting combination is that coral bells require similar cultural conditions, thus easily fitting in hosta beds. Barring a few variations across cultivars, both plants can handle the shade and thrive in morning sun, where they receive about four hours of direct sun exposure. Hardiness ranges, running from USDA Hardiness Zones 3 to 9, typically overlap, too, as do their requirements for organically rich, well-draining soils, though they can adjust to less-than-amenable conditions. Both are low-maintenance and offer ornate interest throughout the year until frost kills the leaves. However, be prepared to divide heucheras every three years, as they tend to become woody at the center.