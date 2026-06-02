IKEA Has An Affordable Multi-Use Storage Solution For Bathroom Clutter
Bathrooms are prone to clutter, so there's almost always a good reason to add more storage. When it comes to storage ideas for small bathrooms, there's even more need for creative organizing solutions. As is the case for many tight spaces, IKEA has a product that can help. The PÅLYCKE Clip-on basket is a versatile item that can maximize vertical space.
The PÅLYCKE Clip-on basket is a best-selling IKEA item that's made its rounds on social media. Creators show how it can be used around the home for everything from keeping files and folders under an office desk to organizing washcloths in a linen closet. Other DIYers take advantage of the basket to add extra bathroom storage in an unassuming spot.
For this hack, users slide the basket organizer sideways, down onto the horizontal rungs of a wall-mounted towel rail. This provides a deep basket for rolls of toilet paper, rolled-up hand towels, hair tools, cosmetic bags, or anything else that fits. If you don't have this type of towel rail, you can give the hack a try on a regular towel rack, keeping in mind that it might sit at a slight angle. If you don't have a suitable rail at all, you can still use the basket as intended. It's an affordable IKEA item to help organize cluttered cabinets all around the home, so it will also work under the shelf in a bathroom cabinet.
The PÅLYCKE Clip-on basket is a versatile storage solution in the bathroom
In addition to the white version, the PÅLYCKE basket is also available in a black color and a deeper size. Choose a size depending on what you plan to store and how much space you have. The smaller model will have a 14 ¼-inch wide by 5 ½-inch deep opening in this sideways configuration, while the deeper one will have an 8 ¾-inch wide by 7 ½-inch deep opening.
Also, keep in mind the basket has fairly large gaps, which will limit what you can store. If the basket sits parallel to the wall due to the towel rack rungs, it can also have an open section along the bottom. Items like rolls of toilet paper and rolled-up towels can still stay in place despite the gap, which is why many DIYers use this hack to store these items that fit snugly in the basket. It's an easy-to-utilize, budget-friendly toilet paper storage hack if your towel rack is near the toilet. Grab the smaller model for standard rolls and size up for mega rolls. It's also not a bad spot to tuck an air freshener or cleaning spray, while you're at it.