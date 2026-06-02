IKEA Has An Affordable Multi-Use Storage Solution For Bathroom Clutter

Bathrooms are prone to clutter, so there's almost always a good reason to add more storage. When it comes to storage ideas for small bathrooms, there's even more need for creative organizing solutions. As is the case for many tight spaces, IKEA has a product that can help. The PÅLYCKE Clip-on basket is a versatile item that can maximize vertical space.

The PÅLYCKE Clip-on basket is a best-selling IKEA item that's made its rounds on social media. Creators show how it can be used around the home for everything from keeping files and folders under an office desk to organizing washcloths in a linen closet. Other DIYers take advantage of the basket to add extra bathroom storage in an unassuming spot.

For this hack, users slide the basket organizer sideways, down onto the horizontal rungs of a wall-mounted towel rail. This provides a deep basket for rolls of toilet paper, rolled-up hand towels, hair tools, cosmetic bags, or anything else that fits. If you don't have this type of towel rail, you can give the hack a try on a regular towel rack, keeping in mind that it might sit at a slight angle. If you don't have a suitable rail at all, you can still use the basket as intended. It's an affordable IKEA item to help organize cluttered cabinets all around the home, so it will also work under the shelf in a bathroom cabinet.