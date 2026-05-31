DIY Clever Countertop Storage Using An Old Pot Lid And Cup

Finding the perfect countertop storage solution can be a challenge. You need something that's functional and attractive if you're going to keep it out for all to see. Sure, there are many creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter, but maybe baskets aren't your thing, or you just don't want to spend the money on high-end ones. Or you might even want to be super thrifty and DIY something that's a little more creative and better for the planet. Evrim Taşer Yılmaz shares an idea on YouTube that could inspire you. It's a stand that uses an old pot lid as the tray and a cup as the pedestal.

An upside-down pot lid works well because it's slightly curved, keeping things from sliding off the edges. It's ideal for small piles of items that don't need to stay upright. Use it as a snack tray that your kids can access after school, or integrate it into your farmhouse coffee bar to hold your K-cups, tea bags, or packets of sweetener. If your pot lid is relatively flat, you might be able to use the pedestal stand to hold jars of spices or other containers that need to stay upright.

For the base, choose a cup with a relatively flat bottom, so you can attach it securely to the lid. The original creator uses a broken coffee cup without the handle, but a wine glass or drinking glass can also work. This project is a creative way to use old items around your house, or you can thrift the parts to assemble your own countertop storage tray.