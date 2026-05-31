DIY Clever Countertop Storage Using An Old Pot Lid And Cup
Finding the perfect countertop storage solution can be a challenge. You need something that's functional and attractive if you're going to keep it out for all to see. Sure, there are many creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter, but maybe baskets aren't your thing, or you just don't want to spend the money on high-end ones. Or you might even want to be super thrifty and DIY something that's a little more creative and better for the planet. Evrim Taşer Yılmaz shares an idea on YouTube that could inspire you. It's a stand that uses an old pot lid as the tray and a cup as the pedestal.
An upside-down pot lid works well because it's slightly curved, keeping things from sliding off the edges. It's ideal for small piles of items that don't need to stay upright. Use it as a snack tray that your kids can access after school, or integrate it into your farmhouse coffee bar to hold your K-cups, tea bags, or packets of sweetener. If your pot lid is relatively flat, you might be able to use the pedestal stand to hold jars of spices or other containers that need to stay upright.
For the base, choose a cup with a relatively flat bottom, so you can attach it securely to the lid. The original creator uses a broken coffee cup without the handle, but a wine glass or drinking glass can also work. This project is a creative way to use old items around your house, or you can thrift the parts to assemble your own countertop storage tray.
Build a pedestal stand from a pot lid and cup
To start this countertop storage project (and most other smart ways to use lids from old pots and pans), remove the handle from the pot lid — you may need a screwdriver to do this. Do a dry fit of the cup and lid to make sure they're stable and have enough shared surface area for the attachment process.
For a pretty, patterned look, decoupage printed napkins or decorative paper to what will be the bottom of the glass pot lid tray. Brush glue onto the glass, press the design into the glue so it shows through, then apply more to seal it. To cover the edge of the lid, paint the metal or cover it with thick rope, braided fabric, beads, or other embellishments. The original design also includes a handle-like accent in the center. It's made from stringing large wood beads onto a few wooden skewers with a large wooden ring on top. Glue it into the center of the lid. Or, use a decorative knob-style drawer pull, using the nut to secure the knob onto the tray.
Dressing up the base starts with a coat of paint — choose a color from the print on the lid to tie it together. If the cup is perfectly smooth, you can decoupage it, too. Or, cut out smaller designs from the decorative paper and decoupage them individually. Another way to unify the look is to repeat your chosen material around the edge of the tray at the base of the cup.