Ditch Curtains: A Simple Way To Cover Glass Doors Without Heavy Fabric

You might first gravitate toward rice paper window film for its appearance, but it's still important to consider the dos and don'ts of choosing the right window treatments. Consider factors like the amount of light filtering, privacy level, and the aesthetic you're looking for. Rice paper film diffuses rather than blocks light. So, it can make sunlight feel less harsh, but it won't block it like curtains or blinds will. However, it can offer UV protection and block against heat gain too, important features for large glass doors that let in lots of sun, especially in the summer. The soft light is great for keeping spaces bright while adding some privacy. The privacy level offered by rice paper window film can vary from slightly sheer to medium privacy. With some, it's still possible to identify shapes through the film, while others will barely reveal a silhouette.

Modern window film is usually made of plastic, so you won't have to deal with the delicacy of rice paper. They are designed for every level of DIYer to be able to install. Some, like the Fablon FAB13832 Rice Paper Window Film, stick onto windows with adhesive, while others, like the Artscape Rice Paper Window Privacy Film, attach thanks to static cling. Either option is straightforward to work with. The biggest downside of rice paper window film is the same as all window films. You can't move it aside like curtains. However, if that works for your space, it adds a lovely decorative touch. If you want to add even more visual interest, there's a way to make glass doors and windows look more chic with vinyl trim.