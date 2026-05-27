Goodbye, Plain White Walls: This Cozy Design Trend Is Back And Taking Over

Even if your brush with the design world is fleeting at best, you're likely privy to the downfall of white walls. No longer are homeowners interested in sterile white or its lookalike tones. Instead, they're bringing back warmth, texture, coziness, and whimsy through designs that express authenticity and character. To do that, they're taking inspiration from the time-tested, cozy trend of wood paneling.

Peer around, and you'll notice wood panels becoming ubiquitous on everything from walls and ceilings to siding, cabinetry, and furniture in 2026. But don't just take our word for it. Here's what Peyton Helsen, lead designer at Rumor Designs, has to say about their comeback. "With the resurgence and desire for more traditional elements within a home, we have seen and implemented requests for more intricate and detailed wood paneling," she notes in her exclusive interview with Hunker. "Wood paneling is a great way to infuse both warmth and visual interest into a space, whether it's through the look of a classic T&G (tongue and groove) application on a wall or ceiling, or a more decorative and detailed applied paneling," she adds, while maintaining that she loves incorporating them into spaces. So, in case you were thinking of upgrading outdated wood-paneled walls with a simple, affordable DIY refresh, give those plans an indefinite pause.