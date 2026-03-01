Upgrade Outdated Wood Paneled Walls With A Simple, Affordable DIY Refresh

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When I was young, wooden wall paneling was considered very upscale, radiating warmth and style. I remember helping my father panel our walkout basement in the 1970s and thinking how cool it looked. As a professional woodworker, I've learned that styles and popular aesthetics change, and today those paneled walls would be accurately seen as tatty and old fashioned (though some designers say wood paneling is back). That said, those worn-out wood paneled walls are still in many homes. With them comes a legitimate question: How do you update and refresh those artifacts from the days of disco and super bell bottom trousers? Changing the color is always an option, and one of the more practical ways to do that is with a product called gel stain.

Wood paneling already has a stain color with a clear finish over the top. To remove the finish and stain color would require sanding through those layers. That's a big job that creates tons of sanding dust to get to raw wood. So, why would you need to do that? Most liquid wood stains work best on raw wood. Applying that stain over a finish is a difficult task that is easy to do poorly, resulting in an unpleasant appearance. Now, that's the case with your typical treatment, but there is a big difference between gel stain and liquid stain. Gel stains, such as Minwax Gel Stain, are specially formulated to be used over the top of an already existing finish to save time and trouble. As its name indicates, it is a gel that is thick, does not run, and subsequently provides a clean, consistent cover for a paneled wall.