Don't Pop Your Balloon — Use It To Make A Beautiful DIY Vase Instead
No matter what kind of party you're hosting, balloons just make things feel more festive. After wrestling them into your car or running out of breath blowing up a pack by yourself, it always seems like a shame to pop them. Deflated balloons lingering in the corners can also be a downer. Fortunately, there's a genius way to let your balloons have one last hurrah, courtesy of TikTok user ourwintonhome. She uses them to make a charming DIY vase. To create it, she hot glues small wooden discs randomly placed around the balloon, pops it once they've completely dried, and then fills her new bowl-shaped vase with faux greenery.
The balloons you choose for this DIY will have an outsized influence on your final results. Since you'll be working with hot glue, avoid any super-thin balloons, as they may suddenly burst. Reach for thicker latex or Mylar materials that can stand up to the heat. The shape of your balloons also matters. While you could technically attempt this project with one of those larger-than-life birthday cake or cartoon-shaped balloons, we don't recommend it. Instead, choose a basic round or oval-shaped one. It's important to use the right glue gun as well. Choose one with a low-temperature setting, such as the Surebonder Cool Shot from Walmart. It costs under $10 and gets great reviews from crafters, including professional balloon artists.
It's easy to customize the look of your DIY balloon vase
Before you begin assembling, note that this vase is only destined to hold faux flowers and greenery. That's because its construction leaves tiny gaps that are anything but watertight. Regardless, the process is extremely simple. Using a slightly under-inflated balloon as a mold, apply a tiny bit of hot glue to a small wooden disc (like the BYHER Tree Bark Slices) and glue it to another disc. Continue gluing the disks together around the balloon until you're left with a small opening at the top. Once they're dry, pop and remove the balloon, leaving behind your new vase.
@ourwintonhome
DIY wooden disc vase! This was so simple to make! All you need is: -Small wooden disc -Hot glue -Balloon -Greenery/plant I'm not the best at directions but here it is short and sweet lol: Blow up your balloon. Put hot glue on a wooden disc & glue it to another wooden disc. Arrange wood disc and glue to each other all around the balloon. Use the balloon as your "shape" to keep it round. When you're finished gluing, pop the balloon. Add your flowers or greenery and you'r done!😍 #diydecor #diyvase #diydecorideas #diyhome #diyhomedecorideas #homedecordiy
The best part about this beautiful DIY home decor piece is that you can use different elements. The wooden discs provide an earthy look that pairs perfectly with faux ferns. But what if you used old bottlecaps instead and spray-painted them? Seashells, floral gems, or even small rocks could also produce eye-catching results. No matter which material you decide to use, there's one important thing to remember: Never touch the hot tip of your glue gun directly to your balloon! Rather, apply glue to the decorative element you want to attach.
If you reuse balloons and upcycle materials you already have, making this vase won't cost much. Whether you use your finished vase to hold dried or faux flowers or it becomes a modern centerpiece on its own, the party doesn't have to stop when you embrace decor ideas on a budget that spark joy.