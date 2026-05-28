Don't Pop Your Balloon — Use It To Make A Beautiful DIY Vase Instead

No matter what kind of party you're hosting, balloons just make things feel more festive. After wrestling them into your car or running out of breath blowing up a pack by yourself, it always seems like a shame to pop them. Deflated balloons lingering in the corners can also be a downer. Fortunately, there's a genius way to let your balloons have one last hurrah, courtesy of TikTok user ourwintonhome. She uses them to make a charming DIY vase. To create it, she hot glues small wooden discs randomly placed around the balloon, pops it once they've completely dried, and then fills her new bowl-shaped vase with faux greenery.

The balloons you choose for this DIY will have an outsized influence on your final results. Since you'll be working with hot glue, avoid any super-thin balloons, as they may suddenly burst. Reach for thicker latex or Mylar materials that can stand up to the heat. The shape of your balloons also matters. While you could technically attempt this project with one of those larger-than-life birthday cake or cartoon-shaped balloons, we don't recommend it. Instead, choose a basic round or oval-shaped one. It's important to use the right glue gun as well. Choose one with a low-temperature setting, such as the Surebonder Cool Shot from Walmart. It costs under $10 and gets great reviews from crafters, including professional balloon artists.