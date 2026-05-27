14 Dollar Tree Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Summer

With the temperature rising steadily and spring slowly giving way to summer, it's time to get your home ready for the upcoming season. Illuminating your pool, upgrading your dinnerware, and adding little decorative touches to your yard are some of the ways you can embrace those summer days. And of course, if you like to take advantage of the clear skies for entertaining, you'll need to have all your BBQ essentials at the ready.

Alas, making all these changes and springing for new items can be pretty expensive. Instead of scrapping your plans altogether, though, you can just look for the supplies you need at Dollar Tree. There are tons of new products available across different categories, such as summer party, beach and pool toys, outdoor toys and games, and summer flowers. You just need to check out Dollar Tree's website or visit your local store to grab this season's best items.