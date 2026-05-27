14 Dollar Tree Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Summer
With the temperature rising steadily and spring slowly giving way to summer, it's time to get your home ready for the upcoming season. Illuminating your pool, upgrading your dinnerware, and adding little decorative touches to your yard are some of the ways you can embrace those summer days. And of course, if you like to take advantage of the clear skies for entertaining, you'll need to have all your BBQ essentials at the ready.
Alas, making all these changes and springing for new items can be pretty expensive. Instead of scrapping your plans altogether, though, you can just look for the supplies you need at Dollar Tree. There are tons of new products available across different categories, such as summer party, beach and pool toys, outdoor toys and games, and summer flowers. You just need to check out Dollar Tree's website or visit your local store to grab this season's best items.
Summer-themed tumblers
With the crazed hype around Stanley cups beginning to subside, it might be time for you to try other cute reusable water bottles. However, if you aren't prepared to drop some serious money on the next big trendy tumbler, Dollar Tree has a few adorable summer-themed options. Available in three colors, the Fruit Tumbler With Straw is designed to mimic popular berries, like strawberries, and costs $1.50. Another option is the Tropical Party Plastic Tumblers with Screw-On Lids and Straws, which feature a subtle floral and fruit design; they also retail for $1.50.
Pretty serving trays
If you plan on hosting a summer party any time soon, you'll need a few trays to minimize those trips back and forth to the kitchen. Dollar Tree has two options for this summer: a Lemon Print Rectangular Serving Tray and an assortment of Summer Print Trays With Handles. Both are priced at $1.50, so you can choose any (or all) that go with your party's theme the best. That being said, you might want to go with the second option if you plan on buying those tropical party tumblers.
Fruity drink dispensers
Do you plan on sipping some pretty iced drinks this summer? Whipping up a new batch every time you finish the last one can be a tiring task, especially if you have guests visiting. Either way, Dollar Tree offers a solution with the Fruit-themed Drink Dispenser. It's available in three designs — pineapple, strawberry, and watermelon — and you can pick one that you like best. Each dispenser also comes with four matching cups. However, they are a little pricey for Dollar Tree, retailing at $5 per unit.
Tropical plates and bowls
If you want to update your dinnerware based on the season but don't want to spend a lot, know that Dollar Tree has a few options this summer. Sold for $1.50 each, these bowls are made of melamine and are available in two different sizes and styles. The Tropical Round Printed Serving Bowls feature floral, watermelon, and crab designs. Meanwhile, the Tropical Melamine Bowls are available in a solid red color or with printed watermelons on them. You can even match them with the store's Tropical Printed Party Plates.
Seasonal bath toys
When designing a fun, kid-centric bathroom, you need to sprinkle in bright and lively elements that will make the space seem joyful. And if you need cute bath toys on a budget, Dollar Tree's Seasonal Rubber Ducks might be a strong contender. You can either go with them wearing Hawaiian leis and pretty flowers on their heads or decked in pool party gear. Made using PVC, these ducks are fit for kids aged six and above. Each pack contains two ducks and costs $1.50.
Light-up pool toys
Underwater lights can improve the aesthetic appeal of your swimming pool. However, if you're yet to replace your dead pool lights with a working one, Dollar Tree has some LED Light-Up Dive Torpedoes that may get the job done. Available in varying colors, each pack contains three torpedoes and costs $1.75. These PVC pool toys are equipped with batteries, but they're a single-use product since you can't change them. Also, keep in mind that you'll need a few to illuminate a large pool. Make sure to keep them out of reach of small children.
Beachy gnome decor
As a decor item, gnomes tend to be most popular around Christmas. But, if you like them enough, you can use them during summer, too. You just need to find gnomes that are dressed in easy-breezy clothes. Costing $1.50, Dollar Tree's Summer-themed Gnomes are beach ready; you can get them wearing flip flops and carrying a surf board or with diving goggles and swim flippers on. Their tall hats are summery, as well, and will fit right in your home — and, because they're made with polyester, you can even use them outdoors.
Decorative signs and hanging decor
Decorative signs and hanging decor are among the easiest ways to prepare your home for the warmer season — simply hang them at the onset of summer and swap them out when you're ready to welcome fall. Currently, we like four seasonal hanging decor listed on Dollar Tree's site, all of them retailing for $1.50. The Fun Summer Wall Hanging Decor gives off playful vibes, while the Seasonal Collection Fruit Sign Decor has a fruitier theme. You'll also find Summer Beverage Decorative Wall Signs and the Summer-themed Hanging Decoration, the latter of which sports floral, fruity, and garden-specific designs.
Colorful shovels and rakes
Do all your gardening tools look functional and basic? Dollar Tree's Colored Shovels and Rakes with Wood Handles may bring in a little variety to your shed. Available in blue, green, yellow, and red tones, they cost $1.50 each. But don't expect them to replace your battle-hardened rake or shovel, as the business end of these tools is made of plastic. More than anything, they're geared toward kids who are learning the basics of gardening. Otherwise, think of them more as a decorative accessory in your yard than a heavy-duty tool.
Summer-time pinwheel
Staking a few vibrant pinwheels in your yard or garden is an easy way to get them ready for summer. Though Dollar Tree has a few affordable options available, we like the Sunflower and Bright Tulip kinds best, primarily due to their vivid colors and gorgeous shapes. The former is a little taller and manufactured using PET, fiberglass, and polypropylene. On the other hand, the tulip pinwheel is made entirely of plastic. They're both priced at $1.75, and both designs are available in multiple colors.
Essential tools for your BBQ party
Just like you want to have enough meat and fuel on hand to keep your BBQ parties going strong, you'll also need dedicated tools — like tongs, spatulas, and skewers — to help you out. Dollar Tree has a good collection of various barbecue-specific tools from Cooking Concepts. You can get the brand's Metal Barbecue Skewers, the Telescopic Barbecue Forks, the Stainless Steel Tongs, and the Deluxe Barbecue Spatula. All of these tools are made from stainless steel, plastic, or a combination of the two, and they're all priced at $1.25.
Grill brushes
Maintaining a clean grill can help extend the life of your appliance and keep your cooked meats tasting great. If the task seems daunting, one grill cleaning tip is to use dependable brushes for a thorough clean. Dollar Tree has two kinds listed on its site. The first one is the Cooking Concepts 3-in-1 Grill Brush. According to the manufacturer, this stainless steel, polyester, and polypropylene tool is ideal for cleaning your greasy grill and grates. The other is a stainless steel Wire Grill Cleaner, which is designed to eliminate stubborn residue. Both these brushes come with a price tag of $1.25.
A bladeless portable neck fan
A portable neck fan is a great idea if you want to beat the heat this summer. If you're a little reluctant to spend tens of dollars on sophisticated models, it's worth knowing that Dollar Tree is selling Ijoy's Bladeless Neck Fans for $5 a piece. This is a rechargeable device with a bladeless fan, which means there's no risk of injury. It also comes with three wind speeds, a hands-free operation, and 360-degree air circulation. Available in blue, black, and white colors, each neck fan weighs just 1 pound.
Artificial summer florals
There are plenty of perennial flowers that you can plant in May for breathtaking summer blooms. But if you missed your window or don't have a green thumb, you can always get artificial flowers instead. However, if it's your first time journeying into the world of imitation florals — or if you just don't want to buy expensive blooms – Dollar Tree offers plenty of different color, style, and texture options for $1.75. House these Summer Flowers in pretty vases to display them around your home, or use them to fashion a beautifully unique summer wreath for your front door.