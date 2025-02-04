How To Safely Replace A Pool Light (& Dangerous Mistakes To Avoid)

How many DIYers does it take to change a light bulb? Wait, before you answer, we left a word out. How many DIYers does it take to change a light bulb... underwater?

The reason this is such a challenge, of course, is the combination of water and electricity. You might need to replace a pool light if the bulb is burned out, if an LED driver has gone bad, or if you're converting old-style incandescent bulbs to LED to make your swimming pool more energy efficient. While there's nothing particularly convoluted about replacing a swimming pool light, there are a few special considerations. The first is that you might not have a lot of experience with this aspect of pool maintenance. The second is that it can be extraordinarily dangerous. That's why Hunker spoke exclusively with Jimmie Meece, President of America's Swimming Pool Company, about the ins-and-outs of replacing a pool light safely.

"Replacing a pool light is a task that requires careful attention to safety because you're working with electricity around water," Meece said. "If you're unsure about any part of the process, it's always best to consult a professional to avoid risks." But it can be done, if you're careful to follow each step carefully, observe all safety precautions, and always keep in mind that your goal is to avoid going from one DIYer to zero in the middle of the task. It's a good goal.