Turn Toilet Paper Into The Coolest Dining Room Decor With A Clever DIY

While there are many dining room lighting ideas out there, this clever DIY lends itself particularly well to a pendant style. That being said, there are several ways to approach the construction of your toilet paper decor. The TikTok creator used a large sheet of plastic artfully crumpled into an organic and slightly domed shape as a mold for her design. You can take the same approach, using an old shower curtain, tarp, or similar plastic sheet. However, you could also use a large bowl, inflated balloon, plastic box, or other rigid structure to create a uniquely stylish form. Each will influence the final look of your pendant, but no matter which mold you choose, apply a little oil or petroleum jelly to the outer surface before moving on to the next steps so you can easily remove your toilet paper design once it has dried.

While your imagination is the limit in terms of the pendant shape, be methodical with the toilet papering process. Apply a layer of binding paste to your oiled mold, and lay individual toilet paper squares. Gently press them into the paste. Continue to stipple on binding paste and toilet paper squares until your mold is covered with enough layers to give the finished product plenty of heft.

After your binding paste has dried and you've loosened your papier-mâché from its mold, cut a small opening into the center of your new pendant shade. Then, thread a pre-wired lighting kit through it. Since you're using paper, your lighting choice will be critical in reducing the risk of a fire, so pick a lightbulb style that won't get hot or create a serious fire hazard, such as an LED.