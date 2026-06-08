Turn Toilet Paper Into The Coolest Dining Room Decor With A Clever DIY
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French artist Marcel Duchamp changed the world forever when he brilliantly yet bizzarely hung a men's urinal on a wall and called it modern art. Critics still debate whether it was a masterpiece or a masterclass in mockery, and outside of a museum or millionaire's quirky collection, you're unlikely to find bathroom-based art hanging over a fireplace. However, don't be too quick to flush the idea of creating home decor from lavatory finds down the toilet. Showcasing the power of imagination, TikToker bakken.camilla figured out a way to turn toilet paper into a stunning light fixture for her dining room. To make it, she coated a plastic form with oil before using a binding paste to carefully apply layer upon layer of toilet paper sheets on top of the mold, making a papier-mâché light cover. After letting it dry, she cut a small opening to fit her new sculpture around a pendant light kit.
Yes, the coolest dining room DIY pendant is made from toilet paper. With a lot of patience, this decor upgrade is surprisingly easy to make. Of course, you'll need a few rolls, although you don't necessarily have to use the top-ranked toilet paper pick for this project. Two-ply paper will be easier to manipulate and less prone to tearing than wafer-thin single ply versions. It will drape better than the industrial stuff, too. Since it's essentially a papier-mâché project, you'll also need a binding paste, such as Mod Podge. Acrylic paint is also an option, especially if you want to add some color to the mix, or you can rely on the classic paste mixture of flour and hot water.
Layer paste and toilet paper to make a unique pendant light
While there are many dining room lighting ideas out there, this clever DIY lends itself particularly well to a pendant style. That being said, there are several ways to approach the construction of your toilet paper decor. The TikTok creator used a large sheet of plastic artfully crumpled into an organic and slightly domed shape as a mold for her design. You can take the same approach, using an old shower curtain, tarp, or similar plastic sheet. However, you could also use a large bowl, inflated balloon, plastic box, or other rigid structure to create a uniquely stylish form. Each will influence the final look of your pendant, but no matter which mold you choose, apply a little oil or petroleum jelly to the outer surface before moving on to the next steps so you can easily remove your toilet paper design once it has dried.
@bakken.camilla
Part 1 🌼 – This is how to make a brand new lamp with half a roll of toilet paper. Gled deg til Part 2. • #diytutorial #diylamp #toiletpaper #pendantlamp #diyideas #viraldiy #budgetinterior #interiortips #moderndiy #interiordiy #interiordiyideas #sparetips #easydiy #beigeinterior #bærekraft #diymedsøppel #howtodiy
While your imagination is the limit in terms of the pendant shape, be methodical with the toilet papering process. Apply a layer of binding paste to your oiled mold, and lay individual toilet paper squares. Gently press them into the paste. Continue to stipple on binding paste and toilet paper squares until your mold is covered with enough layers to give the finished product plenty of heft.
After your binding paste has dried and you've loosened your papier-mâché from its mold, cut a small opening into the center of your new pendant shade. Then, thread a pre-wired lighting kit through it. Since you're using paper, your lighting choice will be critical in reducing the risk of a fire, so pick a lightbulb style that won't get hot or create a serious fire hazard, such as an LED.