Reuse Lids From Old Jars To DIY The Cutest Plant Holder For Succulents

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There are plenty of ways to reuse glass jars so you won't have to toss empty ones in the garbage bin. But what about their lids? Do you banish them to a sad existence in a forgotten cabinet? Or, do you prefer boxing them up and sticking them in your garage for a "someday" event? Perhaps you throw them away, thinking they won't be of use anymore. Whichever group you fall into, know that there are too many genius ways to use lids from old jars. For instance, you can turn them into the cutest plant holder for your baby succulents. Simply adhere a few lids to a wooden base, decorate it, and add your small potted plants.

Shared on YouTube by miniatolyem4723, this DIY is beginner-friendly and won't hog your weekend. Plus, it only requires a few supplies. Besides the jar lids (preferably metal since plastic can look a bit cheap), you'll need a scrap piece of wood. Anything you have leftover from previous projects will work, as long as it's thick enough to accommodate the lids you have. It also shouldn't be too long, or you'll have difficulty finding a spot for it and moving it around.

Other than that, you'll need a hot glue gun, some acrylic paint (in hues of your choosing), a clear sealant, and a round foam paint brush, like the vivinin Round Sponge Brush Set. As for personalizing it, keep an old toothbrush, a decorative cloth or napkin, and Mod Podge handy. If you don't have decoupage materials at home, check your local thrift stores.