Reuse Lids From Old Jars To DIY The Cutest Plant Holder For Succulents
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There are plenty of ways to reuse glass jars so you won't have to toss empty ones in the garbage bin. But what about their lids? Do you banish them to a sad existence in a forgotten cabinet? Or, do you prefer boxing them up and sticking them in your garage for a "someday" event? Perhaps you throw them away, thinking they won't be of use anymore. Whichever group you fall into, know that there are too many genius ways to use lids from old jars. For instance, you can turn them into the cutest plant holder for your baby succulents. Simply adhere a few lids to a wooden base, decorate it, and add your small potted plants.
Shared on YouTube by miniatolyem4723, this DIY is beginner-friendly and won't hog your weekend. Plus, it only requires a few supplies. Besides the jar lids (preferably metal since plastic can look a bit cheap), you'll need a scrap piece of wood. Anything you have leftover from previous projects will work, as long as it's thick enough to accommodate the lids you have. It also shouldn't be too long, or you'll have difficulty finding a spot for it and moving it around.
Other than that, you'll need a hot glue gun, some acrylic paint (in hues of your choosing), a clear sealant, and a round foam paint brush, like the vivinin Round Sponge Brush Set. As for personalizing it, keep an old toothbrush, a decorative cloth or napkin, and Mod Podge handy. If you don't have decoupage materials at home, check your local thrift stores.
How to turn boring jar lids into a cute plant holder for succulents
Start by determining how many lids you want to glue to your piece of wood. Although you can eyeball the number, it's best to conduct a dry run for an accurate result. While you're at it, make sure to maintain equal spacing between the lids using a ruler or tape measure, especially if you plan on adding more than two. Mark their spots with a pencil to avoid confusion later. Then, take the required lids and give them a soapy bath. You want to rid them of any leftover jam, pickle juice, and other residue so the paint adheres well to the surface. When they're clean, place them on a dry microfiber cloth and set them aside to air dry.
Next, apply hot glue to the outer-facing side of your lids to adhere them to the wood. Once your holder is assembled, take your sponge brush, dunk it in paint, and paint it evenly. You might have to coat it two or three times to ensure your base and lids match. Alternatively, you can go for two contrasting shades for an ombre effect. In case your plant holder seems a bit basic, distress the wood with some brown paint. You could also splatter a bit of paint using a toothbrush to make it complement rustic decor. Then, if you want to take it a step further, glue cutouts from your chosen decorative cloth or napkin onto the holder so it's covered in pretty patterns. Either way, wait for the paint (and glue) to dry before sealing everything with something like the Krylon Finishing Spray Paint Coating and placing your baby succulents in the holders.