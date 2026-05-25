Is Your Oven Door Safe? Consumer Reports Warns Of Spontaneous Glass Shattering

Imagine you're at home when suddenly the sound of a small explosion echoes through the house. You run into your kitchen to find the floor covered in shattered glass and a gaping hole in your oven door. If you think this is a far-off and unlikely hypothetical, it's not. Consumer Reports has just released a report detailing the hazards of oven door glass shattering spontaneously, and the conclusions are pretty eye-opening.

The research, which was conducted between January 2025 and March 2026, found that there were nearly 400 recorded incidents of oven glass from both electric and gas ranges exploding for no obvious reason. There were also more than 40 reported injuries. The primary source of CR's research was data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

One official complaint from the CPSC database said that the glass of a 2018 Frigidaire electric range model shattered while the oven was being preheated for normal use, yet other consumers reported damage when the oven hadn't been used recently. Many describe the explosive pops as sending glass flying all over the floor. CR noted in its research that Frigidaire had the most reported incidents (263), while other top appliance brands like GE, Samsung, Whirlpool, and LG had far fewer. Regardless, the report is clear to state that this issue is common enough that all the manufacturers should be aware of this problem and taking clear steps to remedy it.