Is Your Oven Door Safe? Consumer Reports Warns Of Spontaneous Glass Shattering
Imagine you're at home when suddenly the sound of a small explosion echoes through the house. You run into your kitchen to find the floor covered in shattered glass and a gaping hole in your oven door. If you think this is a far-off and unlikely hypothetical, it's not. Consumer Reports has just released a report detailing the hazards of oven door glass shattering spontaneously, and the conclusions are pretty eye-opening.
The research, which was conducted between January 2025 and March 2026, found that there were nearly 400 recorded incidents of oven glass from both electric and gas ranges exploding for no obvious reason. There were also more than 40 reported injuries. The primary source of CR's research was data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
One official complaint from the CPSC database said that the glass of a 2018 Frigidaire electric range model shattered while the oven was being preheated for normal use, yet other consumers reported damage when the oven hadn't been used recently. Many describe the explosive pops as sending glass flying all over the floor. CR noted in its research that Frigidaire had the most reported incidents (263), while other top appliance brands like GE, Samsung, Whirlpool, and LG had far fewer. Regardless, the report is clear to state that this issue is common enough that all the manufacturers should be aware of this problem and taking clear steps to remedy it.
Can you prevent your oven glass from exploding?
In response to the Consumer Reports article, four of the five listed manufacturers issued email statements. Frigidaire's parent company, Electrolux, explained that "the glass used in every manufacturer's door may infrequently break and so require the glass to break into small fragments with rounded edges." The company noted these issues tend to happen during the first year of ownership and are typically covered under warranty. For its part, Samsung stated that it covers parts and labor costs for oven door repairs resulting from incidents like these regardless of the unit's warranty status.
But why would the glass be prone to breakage at all? Well, the kind of glass used to make oven doors is tempered glass. Despite being stronger and safer than non-tempered glass, it can still explode if it is continually exposed to stress. Damage during transport or setup, scratching from rough materials, impact from oven racks or heavy items, or changing temperatures all contribute to invisible micro-cracks in oven door glass, which may eventually cause it to shatter.
Another common way oven glass gets micro-cracks is during cleaning. Highly abrasive products, such as steel wool, will easily scratch and crack the surface of the glass. Thankfully, you can clean your oven glass without scratching it by using a handheld steamer and a microfiber towel. The steam will gently break up built on grease and grime, while the cloth will lift it away without scratching the oven. Doing this could greatly reduce the chances of your oven glass developing the micro-cracks that might cause it to explode. If your oven glass does shatter, just be sure to take several pictures of the damage before carefully cleaning it up, and contact the manufacturer immediately.