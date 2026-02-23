The Scratch-Free Way To Clean Stubborn Oven Glass Stains

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your friend walks into your pristine, clean kitchen, only for you to see their eyes linger on the glass of your oven door. And that glass looks a bit like a Jackson Pollak painting in shades of dark brown and black with how dirty it is. Cleaning the glass on your oven is an onerous task, but it needs to be done. Part of the challenge to cleaning it is that the grease and grime becomes baked on, and removing that crust improperly can scratch and harm the glass. The good news is that there's a way to clean your oven glass (as well as your entire oven) easily and without harsh chemicals. All you need to do is use a steam cleaner.

Handheld steamers have become more popular and affordable in recent years. They come with a host of attachments for things like steaming wrinkles from your clothes and linens, as well as cleaning your floor or appliances. Just like with steam cleaning the rest of your oven, glass does not require a special fixture nor an expensive steamer.