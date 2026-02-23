The Scratch-Free Way To Clean Stubborn Oven Glass Stains
Your friend walks into your pristine, clean kitchen, only for you to see their eyes linger on the glass of your oven door. And that glass looks a bit like a Jackson Pollak painting in shades of dark brown and black with how dirty it is. Cleaning the glass on your oven is an onerous task, but it needs to be done. Part of the challenge to cleaning it is that the grease and grime becomes baked on, and removing that crust improperly can scratch and harm the glass. The good news is that there's a way to clean your oven glass (as well as your entire oven) easily and without harsh chemicals. All you need to do is use a steam cleaner.
Handheld steamers have become more popular and affordable in recent years. They come with a host of attachments for things like steaming wrinkles from your clothes and linens, as well as cleaning your floor or appliances. Just like with steam cleaning the rest of your oven, glass does not require a special fixture nor an expensive steamer.
Steam cleaning the glass
This is not a complicated process, but it's logical to start on the inside of the oven door. It's also a good idea to clean both faces of the oven door with hot water and a dish detergent before using the steamer. Then, it's simply a matter of filling your steamer with water, turning it on, and applying the steam directly to the soiled surface. You don't need to worry about the steam harming the glass or oven door. Even at over 200 degrees Fahrenheit, it will not harm it in any way. One of the best steamers you can get for this task is a Steamify model available from Amazon for about $40.
As the steam does its job of breaking down the encrusted grime, you'll see it loosen. Wipe it away with a damp sponge and take care not to burn yourself with the steam. Keep working across the glass until it is clean, then start working on the other side of the oven door. While it shouldn't be necessary, if any stubborn bits remain, use a baking soda paste to scrub them away. The abrasive nature of baking soda is mild enough to keep from scratching the glass.