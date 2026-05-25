Forget Blinds: There's A More Beautiful Way To Add Privacy To Windows

When you're trying to choose the right window treatment, you might think you're limited to blinds or curtains. And while tradiitonal blinds may be functional, they aren't always stylish, and they can often look dated and bland. When they're closed for privacy, blinds also block out most of the light, leaving your room darker and feeling heavier. So, if you're looking for something more cheerful, why not apply lace directly to your window for an easy, gorgeous privacy film? Not only do the holes in lace let in plenty of light, but it can add a touch of whimsy, joy, and even elegance to a room.

From delicate floral patterns to bolder abstract types, lace is available in dozens of different styles and patterns. While white lace is classic and matches any decor style, there are also some more colorful options. Stick with a pastel color to maintain a delicate look, or go with a bolder color for a more striking effect! The style of lace you choose will influence how much privacy and light your room receives, too. Patterns with larger holes will let in more light, but they have larger gaps for people to look through; a tighter pattern will give you the opposite.

Although you could use one type of lace throughout your house, mixing different styles allows you to tailor each room's light and privacy level to your needs. You can buy lace fabric online or at a fabric store, but another option is to check the thrift stores near you for lace tablecloths, curtains, or dresses. You could even take inspiration from this DIY lace doily accent wall to create a truly unique lace doily window film.