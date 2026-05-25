Forget Blinds: There's A More Beautiful Way To Add Privacy To Windows
When you're trying to choose the right window treatment, you might think you're limited to blinds or curtains. And while tradiitonal blinds may be functional, they aren't always stylish, and they can often look dated and bland. When they're closed for privacy, blinds also block out most of the light, leaving your room darker and feeling heavier. So, if you're looking for something more cheerful, why not apply lace directly to your window for an easy, gorgeous privacy film? Not only do the holes in lace let in plenty of light, but it can add a touch of whimsy, joy, and even elegance to a room.
From delicate floral patterns to bolder abstract types, lace is available in dozens of different styles and patterns. While white lace is classic and matches any decor style, there are also some more colorful options. Stick with a pastel color to maintain a delicate look, or go with a bolder color for a more striking effect! The style of lace you choose will influence how much privacy and light your room receives, too. Patterns with larger holes will let in more light, but they have larger gaps for people to look through; a tighter pattern will give you the opposite.
Although you could use one type of lace throughout your house, mixing different styles allows you to tailor each room's light and privacy level to your needs. You can buy lace fabric online or at a fabric store, but another option is to check the thrift stores near you for lace tablecloths, curtains, or dresses. You could even take inspiration from this DIY lace doily accent wall to create a truly unique lace doily window film.
How to make lace privacy film
Start by cleaning and measuring your window, then cut your lace to the correct size. If you want to use doilies, arrange them first to see how they'll fit together and trim any edges that might overlap. Next, grab your adhesive and brush it onto the window. Any adhesive that dries clear will allow you to see your lace clearly, but some adhesives will be harder to remove if you change your mind. Stick to something like Mod Podge or a mixture of cornstarch and water, which can be removed with hot water if you decide to remove the lace from your window later on. This also makes your DIY renter friendly, although it may not be suitable for high-humidity environments due to being water soluble.
Carefully lay your lace over the window, smooth it out, and make any adjustments you need to. Then, add a second layer of adhesive over the lace. Let it dry, and you're done! While your window is closed, all anyone outside will be able to see is the lovely lace, but you can still see out if you open the window. That may be a downside for some people, though. After all, if you have blinds, you can open your window to enjoy the breeze while leaving the blinds down for privacy. If this is an issue, you can replace your window screen with lace instead. A pattern with smaller holes will keep bugs out, let light and air through, and offer privacy at the same time. Plus, as long as the glass itself is clear, you'll still be able to see the lace. You can staple the lace into the screen's frame and pop the window screen into place. However, this may not be renter-friendly, since you would need to replace the screen before moving out.