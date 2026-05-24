Neither Eggshells Nor Banana Peels — This Food Scrap Belongs In Your Compost Too

To speed up the breakdown of avocados in your bin, you'll need to avoid throwing them in there whole. Otherwise, you may be looking at those pits and skins for months as you tend to your compost. You can help the skins decompose much faster by cutting them into small pieces and placing them deeper down into your compost layers. Mixing them well into the rest of your compost is also important to help with decomposition.

Just like the skins, a dense avocado pit won't break down on its own very easily, but you can smash or cut it first to help it decompose faster. Use a hammer or meat tenderizer to break the pit apart before throwing it in your bin. Be careful if you're trying to cut a pit with a knife, though, because they can be slippery. For people who've been getting started with worm composting, it's worth knowing that worms seem to love avocado pit pieces. Breaking down the pits is also a good idea if you want to avoid little avocado trees sprouting from your compost. Don't be discouraged if your pits and skins still take a while to break down: With time, they'll become part of a rich compost that you can use throughout the garden.