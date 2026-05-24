What To Do If You Notice A Strange White Powdery Substance On Your Grass

When your goal is to have a healthy, organic lawn, it can be frustrating to suddenly find a strange white powder on your grass. If it isn't late-season snow or some gravel dust kicked up by nearby construction, you may be facing a lawn fungus. While a number of different fungi can pop up in lawns from time to time, the white powdery substance on your grass is most likely powdery mildew. It's a relatively common fungus in turf grass lawns that's easy to identify.

To be sure that you're dealing with powdery mildew, take a closer look at the white patches on your lawn. Up close, powdery mildew looks like small bubbles or boils of fine white dust on your leaves. The dust is actually the spores of the fungus, which will eventually help it spread further. Unlike some fungi variants, which can spread into the roots of your lawn, powdery mildew sits on the leaves. While it looks unpleasant, it doesn't usually cause major harm to your grass.

Since the harm is primarily aesthetic, you don't technically need to do anything. However, you may not want to ignore it, as the appearance of powdery mildew may be a signal that something is wrong. The fungus itself may not cause serious damage, but the root cause can weaken your grass. Powdery mildew thrives in cool, humid weather, and it's commonly found in areas with poor air circulation, overly shady conditions, and excess nitrogen. You can't control the weather, but you may want to check the airflow and nitrogen content in your lawn. Having low amounts of the former and too much of the latter can leave your lawn vulnerable to other pests and diseases. Likewise, sun-loving grass will struggle to thrive in a heavily shaded area.