Erin Napier Has A Clever Way To Get Beautiful Stone Countertops On A Budget

In any renovation, stone countertops are always a high-ticket — sometimes shockingly so — budget item. However, not every countertop project needs to break the bank. HGTV's Instagram posted a clip of celebrity interior designer Erin Napier, of "Home Town" fame, sharing how to get high-end stone countertops on a budget: using stone remnants. "We love remnants. A slab would've cost us like $2000, but this was just $400," Napier says regarding the stone she chose for a small bathroom vanity. Many commenters were left a bit confused about how remnants work and whether her numbers included labor. As an interior designer, I've always felt it was my job to help educate my clients about what they're paying for and where they can save. My gut instinct was to break down the stone remnant process in detail, so you'll know exactly what it means — and what it doesn't.

Typically, when you buy manmade or natural stone counters, you have to purchase the entire slab — or multiple full slabs — regardless of the final countertop size. This is because that's how fabricators have to buy stone slabs from their manufacturers. And while you might use the majority of a slab for a larger project like kitchen counters, many projects end up with leftover pieces when a slab is cut. While you can opt to use this spare material elsewhere in your home (more on that later), any usable material that's still left over with the fabricator at the end of the day becomes a remnant, or partial slab, that can be shopped by another customer. Let's clarify what that shopping process looks like, how to pick a suitable remnant, and the real financial picture if you go the remnant route with your next countertop project.