We Put Peanut Butter On Stubborn Glass Jar Stickers So You Don't Have To

I'd read somewhere that peanut butter was helpful in removing jar labels, but to be honest, I don't usually bother with it. I stubbornly hoard metal containers of any sort — Altoids tins, Wonder Belly antacid cylinders, the boxes some tools come in — but as far as I'm concerned, any glass that isn't compatible with mason jar lids can go straight in the recycling bin. The sizes are irregular, the lids are often ill-fitting, and they multiply like rumors of war. But my wife has recently started reusing flip-top glass bottles for tinctures, and will eventually for making kombucha as well. She uses orange oil, and I naturally wondered if peanut butter was better.

I retrieved a few jars from the recycle/reuse bin, and I noticed when collecting the jars that something had changed since I last paid attention to jar labels, sometime between 20 years ago and never. Specifically, lots of labels seem to be made of plastic now — clear stickers that make the printing look as if it were applied directly to the glass. They're actually made of various substances with "poly" in their names – biaxially oriented polypropylene (BAPP), polyethylene (PE), polyester (PET), and vinyl (polyvinyl chloride). So, I added a couple of jars with plastic labels to the mix.

Next, I inspected our peanut butter stores. We usually have Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter around ($11.69 for two 28-ounce jars, or $46.76 for eight jars, if you're my family). I grabbed a scraper from my toolbox and started smearing peanut butter on jars and bottles. My kids found this more interesting than I did.