New Study Warns: Stop Using Cleaning Products With This Ingredient Immediately

With more of us now paying closer attention to what's in the substances we use in our homes, it's become clear that some household staples present serious potential health hazards. These risks might take a back seat to a product's effectiveness for some people, but there are some common cleaning products that are terrible for your health. A study published in the academic journal Liver International in mid-October 2025 concluded that exposure to the cleaning and degreasing solvent perchloroethylene (PCE) can cause significant liver fibrosis. Liver fibrosis is a precursor to cirrhosis, which the CDC reports as the 9th most common cause of death in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) banned the use of PCE and trichloroethylene (TCE) in consumer products in 2024.

"It's simply unacceptable to continue to allow cancer-causing chemicals to be used for things like glue, dry cleaning or stain removers when safer alternatives exist," Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Michal Freedhoff said in a press release announcing the ban. The ban was originally supposed to go into effect on January 16, 2025, but later that month the Trump administration pushed that date back to March 21. It's important to stop using cleaning products that contain PCE as soon as possible, but avoiding exposure isn't always as simple as removing certain products from your home. Plenty of households still have these products lingering in cupboards and closets or out in the garage, so you and your family may still be at risk. And if these products aren't disposed of responsibly, they can contaminate groundwater supplies and find their way back into your home.