Turn An Old Tomato Cage Into A Clever Beverage Chiller For Your Porch Or Patio

After choosing the perfect planter, there are a couple of ways to assemble this DIY beverage cooler. In her video, The Daily DIYer used a container with a bottom that was about the same size as the smallest metal ring on the tomato cage. With the cage upside down, she bent the long wire stakes outward to make space for the round planter to sit on top of the ring. Finally, she folded the wires into the planter to hold everything together, creating a genius patio piece for summer.

Alternatively, with a different shape or size planter, you can style this in another way. First, cut the long wire ends off the tomato cage. Then, simply nestle the bottom of the planter or bowl into the small ring of the cage. This gives your drink chiller a little more of a streamlined look, though the beverage stand won't be as tall. With this option, it's also easier to remove the bowl if you want to dump out melted ice.

If you'd like, spray-paint the tomato cage and the container to change the aesthetic of your cooler. Once it's assembled, fill the bowl with ice and add your drinks. For parties, you might make several of these drink chillers to set around your outdoor space. Even if you don't have a patio, this upcycled tomato cage would be great for just hanging out in your yard.