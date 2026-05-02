Turn An Old Stool And Bucket Into A Genius Patio Piece For Summer

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Dining al fresco on the patio is one of the perks of having that outdoor space. And if you've searched for genius small patio ideas to help you design your dream space, the last thing you want to do is muck up the design with a plastic Igloo cooler for keeping drinks cold. Fortunately, the TikTok creator behind @whimsybarn shared a simple yet adorable solution, and it uses an old wooden stool and a galvanized tub. The basic idea behind this project is to glue the metal tub to the stool, fill it with ice, and add your drinks of choice. But, as any DIYer knows, there are so many ways to adapt this project and make it truly yours.

The most cost-effective way to pull of this project is to use items you already have, but if you're not the owner of a wooden stool or a galvanized container, head to the thrift store to look. You might not think of either of these items as the thrift store finds that'll make you the ultimate host without spending a fortune, but that's the beauty of the project. Look for a wooden or metal stool with a flat, smooth top. This allows the metal top container to sit evenly and adhere well to the stool. You could also use a short wooden table with a perfectly flat top, like a small, round end table. For the upper part of this DIY, look for a metal tub or large metal bucket — something large enough to hold drinks and ice.