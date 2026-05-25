Why You Should Rub A Potato On Your Mirrors

Whether you're using Windex or trying a DIY glass cleaner with rubbing alcohol, somehow there always seems to be streaks left on your mirrors. It's an aggravating problem, but did you know you could actually solve it by rubbing your mirror with a potato?

That's right: A potato, the kind you find in your grocery store or farmer's market, is actually a great glass cleaning tool. Here's what you do. Take a potato, cut it in half, and rub your mirror with the cut side. You will see a thin starchy residue forming on the glass. Once you've covered the entire mirror, spritz with some water, then wipe the whole thing down with a dishcloth or paper towel. The result will be a sparklingly clean mirror.

If you're not entirely convinced of this, let me lay your doubts to rest. I gave this a try myself and it worked a treat. Some of the store bought glass cleaners I've tried in the past haven't done the job well, and other natural remedies I've tried, like using lemon essential oil, have worked but been expensive. Potatoes cost under $1 per pound, which makes for an incredibly affordable alternative to other easy-to-use glass cleaning products like the Magic Eraser. But what exactly is it about these starchy tubers that make them work so well as glass cleaners?