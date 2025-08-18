The Easiest Way To Remove Stubborn Hard Water Stains From Glass Shower Doors

Glass shower doors are a go-to fixture in many homes as they are durable and not as susceptible to bacteria and mold like shower curtains and liners. Unfortunately, hard water stains, also known as limescale, can quickly cloud these glass panels — with more than 85% of US residents living in hard water areas, this problem is widespread. Regular glass cleaners like Windex can't power through these stubborn mineral deposits to properly clean glass shower doors, and a lot of limescale removers don't work as well as they promise to. Luckily, you don't need to shell out for a cleaner that only has one use or spend hours scraping away at the limescale as long as you have one tool: a Magic Eraser sponge.

You've almost undoubtedly come across Magic Erasers before, and you might even have a box under the kitchen sink right now. There are many wonderfully unexpected uses for Magic Erasers around the house, including tackling limescale on glass shower doors. Unlike regular kitchen sponges, Magic Erasers are made from melamine foam resin, which is essentially a ton of super strong polymer strands packed down to a soft spongy form. When activated with water, these abrasive yet flexible strands do an amazing job of physically lifting and removing buildup without scratching the surface.