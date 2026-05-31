Everyone Will Be Thrifting Bundt Pans When They See This DIY Wall Decor

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Bundt pans have helped many to bake dreamy, fluted cakes that are almost too pretty to eat since the 1950s. But the pans aren't just famous for what you can bake with them — their beautiful designs also make it a shame to hide them away in a cabinet. So don't! Not only can you repurpose old Bundt pans around the house, but you can also turn thrifted ones into wall decor. The DIY doesn't require many steps (unless you want to upgrade the look of the pans). These can steal the show all on their own, and all you have to do is hang them like wall art.

It shouldn't be too difficult to find Bundt pans at a thrift store. The fun part will be seeing which kinds you can dig up. Originally created by Nordic Ware, Bundt pans come in a wide range of designs and sizes. In addition to the classic shape, they've released ones with intricate details as well, from swirls to floral patterns. The pans are made from cast aluminum material — part of why they're considered top notch. Other manufactures have produced similar, fluted bakeware. But if you prefer to use originals, look for Nordic Ware markings.

How many Bundt pans you'll need depends on the size of the wall space. If you have the room, hanging a dozen could make a real statement, perhaps similar to a gallery wall alternative that feels fresh and different. Even just a few Bundt pans can become whimsical wall decor. An additional perk to this project is that the pans will still be usable if you leave them unpainted, so your wall art could double as storage, too.