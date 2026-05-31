Not Salvia, Not Bee Balm: This Red Flower Attracts Hummingbirds All Summer & Fall

Salvia and bee balm are both flowers that attract hummingbirds with their beautiful, colorful blossoms, but there's another bloom that's irresistible to your feathered friends. Mandevilla (Mandevilla spp.) is perfect for keeping hummingbirds returning to your yard throughout the summer season and into fall. These plants have a rather long flowering duration, and will produce gorgeous blossoms from the start of summer until it gets cold in autumn. In some warmer climates, mandevillas will flower from March through November. This ensures your local hummingbirds keep coming back for a drink of fresh nectar, and you get to enjoy beautiful flowers for even longer. Though many flowers wilt in the summer heat, mandevilas won't bloom until it starts getting hotter. Because they are native to tropical areas, mandevillas thrive in hot, humid environments, making them an ideal flower for the entire summer season.

Mandevilla's are tubular shaped flowers with gorgeous colors of red, though they can also be pink, white, yellow, or even blue. Hummingbirds are known to favor flowers with this tube-like shape, and red and pink are also colors that encourage hummingbirds to visit your garden. Even though mandevilla flowers don't have a scent like other perfumy flowers, this makes no difference to the hummingbirds. Hummingbirds are attracted to flowers by sight rather than smell, and the shape and color of mandevillas will invite them into your garden. Besides hummingbirds, mandevillas are also attractive to butterflies and other pollinators, helping to support beneficial insects as well as birds.