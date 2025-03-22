Attract More Hummingbirds With A Ground Cover That Boasts Lavender-Blue Flowers

If you're overwhelmed by the seemingly endless choices in ground cover plants, consider your gardening goals. Do you want flowers that flourish all summer long? Perhaps you have a penchant for pollinators. Are you hoping to be a haven for hummingbirds? These are all fantastic intentions to take into consideration when you select the best ground cover for your specific needs. And if it's hummingbirds you're looking for, consider 'Walker's Low,' a variety of catmint that delivers on all of the aforementioned goals — and more.

Ground covers are a wonderful grass alternative in any yard. Not only are most of them practically maintenance-free, but some control erosion and runoff, curb weed growth, offer texture, scent, and color, and can provide habitat and food sources for wildlife and important pollinators. The burning question is: which one is right for your space? Environmental factors such as climate, the orientation of your yard, and available space can be limiting, but if you live in much of the continental U.S., you could be growing this superstar ground cover that hummingbirds love.

'Walker's Low' (Nepeta x faassenii) is a member of the mint family and one of many species of catmint you can grow. This perennial has delicate lavender-colored flowers that bloom for the entirety of the growing season. The plant thrives in full sun or partial shade and reaches a height of about 2 to 3 feet and is drought resistant. Its silvery leaves emit a slight hint of mint when crushed.