Attract More Hummingbirds With A Ground Cover That Boasts Lavender-Blue Flowers
If you're overwhelmed by the seemingly endless choices in ground cover plants, consider your gardening goals. Do you want flowers that flourish all summer long? Perhaps you have a penchant for pollinators. Are you hoping to be a haven for hummingbirds? These are all fantastic intentions to take into consideration when you select the best ground cover for your specific needs. And if it's hummingbirds you're looking for, consider 'Walker's Low,' a variety of catmint that delivers on all of the aforementioned goals — and more.
Ground covers are a wonderful grass alternative in any yard. Not only are most of them practically maintenance-free, but some control erosion and runoff, curb weed growth, offer texture, scent, and color, and can provide habitat and food sources for wildlife and important pollinators. The burning question is: which one is right for your space? Environmental factors such as climate, the orientation of your yard, and available space can be limiting, but if you live in much of the continental U.S., you could be growing this superstar ground cover that hummingbirds love.
'Walker's Low' (Nepeta x faassenii) is a member of the mint family and one of many species of catmint you can grow. This perennial has delicate lavender-colored flowers that bloom for the entirety of the growing season. The plant thrives in full sun or partial shade and reaches a height of about 2 to 3 feet and is drought resistant. Its silvery leaves emit a slight hint of mint when crushed.
Why you should grow this award-winning ground cover
Did you know that ground covers can win awards? It's true! 'Walker's Low' (which is named for a garden in the Netherlands) won "Perennial of the Year" in 2007 from the Perennial Plant Association. It's easy to see why. In addition to all its previously mentioned attributes, there are several more special qualities that make it really stand out.
For one, even though it's a member of the mint family, it's not considered an invasive super-spreader like many mint plants. This is because its flowers are sterile and they don't produce seeds. However, the trumpet-like shape of its flowers are very attractive to hummingbirds and other pollinators, including bees and butterflies. The flowers enjoy a long blooming season, and will even rebloom if you cut back catmint around mid-summer. If you really want to entice the little birds to your yard, put up a few hummingbird feeders as well.
Normally, you wouldn't want a plant that's attractive to cats anywhere near hummingbirds, but 'Walker's Low' is not known to be very interesting to cats. Cats will always be more attracted to catnip plants (Nepeta cataria) than catmint plants. Cats have been observed to show some interest in different catmint varieties, but little to none with this one. Hummingbirds can feel safe nesting into and feeding at this colorful ground cover plant.